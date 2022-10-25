‘We All Know Zhuri Runs That House.’: Savannah James Celebrates Daughter Zhuri’s Eighth Birthday After Saying There Wouldn’t be a Party

Savannah and LeBron James may be the adults in their household, but fans are convinced that their daughter, Zhuri James, is the one running the show.

The youngest of the James gang, which also includes older brothers Bronny and Bryce, celebrated her eighth birthday on Oct. 22. But it’s not just Zhuri’s growing up that has social media users buzzing over her.

Zhuri James Photo: Mrs_savannahrj/Instagram

Savannah jumped on the TikTok trend of dancing to “Pretty Boy Swag” by Soulja Boy, where she wrote, “The mom who said you weren’t having a birthday party.” In the video, she covers her face as the next clip shows Zhuri dancing and the message: “The birthday girl who is in fact having a party.”

The pint-sized fashionista, who is known for styling and profiling on the ‘Gram, donned a black dress with a leopard-print long-sleeve shirt and a pair of black boots, as she grooved to the tune in front of what appeared to be a “Monster High”-themed backdrop.

Fans who peeped how the princess of the family somehow managed to get her way all had one thought in mind: “Zhuri def is the Queen of that castle and I’m here for it,” wrote one person. A second commented, “I don’t even know why Savannah lied to herself. We all know Zhuri runs that house lol. And a third wrote, “Little girls be running the house.”

Savannah doubled down on celebrating her daughter with a post that featured multiple photos of her twin. LeBron took the more sentimental route with his photos and caption, where he wrote, “Happy Birthday my beautiful Princess of the Kingdom @allthingszhuri!! Daddy’s Lil Girl!! I love you, love you love you love you love you!! To infinity and beyond!”

October has been a festive month for the family of five. The NBA Championship winner and his wife recently celebrated their eldest son, Bronny’s, 18th birthday on Oct. 6. The teen basketball phenom brought in another year with a party and a live performance by Travis Scott.