‘I Am Not Okay’: LeBron James and Wife Savannah James Lose It as Their Oldest Son Bronny Turns 18

Savannah and LeBron James‘ son Bronny James recently commemorated a special milestone in his life: turning 18.

Although it is unclear what Bronny, who turned 18 on Oct. 6, plans to do in honor of his big day, that did not stop the teenager’s parents from sending well-wishes to their “little nugget.”

Savannah James gets emotional when acknowledging that her oldest son Bronny James is finally 18 years old. Photo:@mrs_savannahrj/Instagram

In a series of Instagram stories shared earlier that day, an emotional Savannah expressed that she couldn’t believe that her oldest child is now 18.

While sharing a pregnancy photo of herself carrying what appears to be Bronny, she wrote, “Yoooooo……. This little nugget that was in here…. Is 18 today. I am not okay.”

A few hours later, LeBron, who uploaded throwback and present-day photos of the pair, wrote a heartfelt message to Bronny. He said, “How is this kid 18 years old today y’all!!??!! I can’t deal with it (sad face emoji). I’m so proud of the young man you’ve become, kid!”

LeBron James sent well-wishes to his son Bronny James in honor of his 18th birthday. Photo:@kingjames/Instagram

The Los Angeles Lakers forward added, “Continue to be YOU throughout your journey because it’s simply better that way! And I’ll be right beside you whenever/however needed! Love you Young (king emoji) @bronny!!! Happy Bday.”

Following LeBron’s upload, Bronny responded to his father’s sentimental remarks by saying, “Love you (heart emoji).”

As fans viewed LeBron’s touching post, many sent well-wishes to the 18-year-old.

“Happy Birthday Young King.”

“Happy 18th Birthday, Bronny!”

“Happy Birthday Bronny may you have a blessed day.”

“Happy Birthday.”

Among the previous remarks, others expressed in the comments how quickly Bronny has grown over the years. One wrote, “I can’t believe @bronny is 18!!!!! What the hell.” Another said, “We all literally watched him grow up. Happy birthday Bronny.” A third social media user posted, “This man was just 14 bruh. Time Flies.”