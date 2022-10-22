‘That’s a Woman That Sounds Like She’s Done’: Fans React at Tia Mowry’s Response When Asked About a Possible Reconciliation with Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict

Any fans who held out hope that Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict would reconcile following their divorce announcement earlier this month might have to place their focus elsewhere, as the actress recently dismissed the idea.

Mowry and Hardrict have been together since 2000. The pair would ultimately get married on April 20, 2008, and welcome two children together: a son, Cree Hardrict, 11, and a 4-year-old daughter, Cairo Hardrict.

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Photo:@tiamowry/Instagram

On Oct. 20, while grocery shopping with friends in Los Angeles, California, Mowry revealed to TMZ when asked about the ongoing divorce and the estranged couple’s positive interaction on social media, she is taking “everything a day at a time.”

She said, “You know what, I’m just taking everything a day at a time. That is all I’m going to say to that.” When the conversation shifted to the pair’s ability to co-parent their two children in light of the divorce proceedings, Mowry shared that everything is going well.

“Amazing,” said the star from “The Game.” She added, “Everything is going well. I really have nothing to complain about.”

As Mowry’s comments began making the rounds on social media blogs, many expressed that the 44-year-old appeared to be over her relationship with Hardrict by simply looking at her demeanor and responses to the question.

Some individuals went as far as to mention that Mowry looks happier now that she is getting a divorce.

“She had that ‘oh no baby I’m done’ laugh.”

“That’s a womens that sounds like she’s done. Divorce doesn’t have to be messy all the time.”

“This is the happiest woman upon a divorce. I hate to see it but blessings for love& peace for them both!!”

“Yeah he ain’t getting another chance lol.”

“Tia is the most happiest pre-divorced person I’ve ever seen… love that for her.”

Details for the public are limited about Mowry and Hardrict’s split, but the “All American: Homecoming” star has shared over the years about their relationship, including stories of Hardrict being her only boyfriend and lover.

In 2013, during an interview with MadameNoire, Mowry shared as she discussed the jealous girlfriend role she portrayed in “Baggage Claim” that before getting into a relationship with Hardrict, she didn’t date.

She said, “I’ve only had one boyfriend, and that’s my husband. I haven’t dated a lot.” Also, in the conversation, Mowry revealed, despite her lack of experience with relationships, she was able to bring out that character because of real-life instances she went through with Hardrict.

She said, while mentioning her twin sister and actress Tamera Mowry, “My sister used to always say, ‘Tia, you don’t know what it’s like because you’ve never been out there, these guys are crazy, blah blah blah.”

Mowry added, “Of course there’s times when you get upset and I’m yelling and screaming and having a little bit of impatience. Cursing him out? Of course. If you say you’ve never cursed anybody out I think you’re lying. But it stops there.”