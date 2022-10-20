‘Yessss Come Through Little Forehand and Backhand!’: Fans React After Tia Mowry’s Daughter Cairo Takes on Tennis 

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict may have a future tennis star on their hands. The estranged couple shares two children together: an 11-year-old son Cree Hardrict and a 4-year-old daughter Cairo Hardrict.

Mowry took to her Instagram page on Oct. 13 to showcase the tennis skills of her daughter Cairo Hardrict during a playdate with friends. The list included Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade and actress Nicole Lyn and Chad Easterling’s son, Crosby Easterling.

Tia Mowry showcases the tennis skills of her daughter Cairo Hardrict in a new Instagram post. Photo:@tiamowry/Instagram

In the compilation video, Hardrict was seen hitting the tennis balls as Union Wade and Eaterling followed suit. The clip also included Hardrict running up and down the tennis court and collecting the tennis balls.

In addition to the post, Mowry expressed that Hardrict may have found a new hobby following a fun day with her friends. The actress wrote in the caption, “Cairo’s got a new hobby y’all and she’s having a ball with her crew!! She’s crushing it on the court. We’re big fans of @serenawilliams in this house!!”

As many viewed the upload, fans praised Hardrict on her form and the numerous times she was able to hit the ball.

“Future hall of fame! Let’s go young champ!”

“Yessss come through little forehand and backhand!!!”

(L-R): Cairo Hardrict, Kaavia James Union Wade and Crosby Easterling. Photo:@tiamowry/Instagram

“Look at Cairo she is going to be so so good!!”

“Yes!!!! Go Cairo go !! Her ball run and grab is so good and great form and hits and everything!!!”

“Get it Cairo! She’s pretty good.”

While mentioning that Hardrict may become the next Serena Williams, one wrote, “Cairo’s may become another Serena Williams. Talent run in the family. When you start early you become good keep up the good work @tiamowry.”

Another said, “Yassss starting her young! I been saying I want to get back on the courts myself. Yass team Serena for sure!!”