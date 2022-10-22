‘Playing with Fire Unnecessarily’: Aries Spears Comes Under Fire Again for Posting Video About Lizzo Following Sexual Abuse Scandal

Aries Spears is back at it again with another fatphobic comment directed at Grammy Award winner Lizzo.

Spears uploaded a clip from 2007 comedy, Norbit, that showed Eddie Murphy’s character Rasputia jumping on top of Murphy’s other character, Norbit, causing their bed to break.

The stand-up comedian seemingly reshared a video where someone copied and pasted his face onto Norbit’s while Lizzo’s face occupied Rasputia’s, comparing Lizzo to Murphy’s obese character.

“Man wow this internet s–t is crazy!! [laughing emojis] I low key would be down but it would have to happen just like that!!! [winking face with tongue emoji] @lizzobeating [kiss emoji] Dm me for the link to the spears & steinberg podcast.”



Fans were once again unamused at what they deemed Spears’ unfunny bit and called his joke offensive.

“Why keep bashing her?”



“You like the heat on you. Come on, dawg. Playing with fire unnecessarily”

“The pedophile is making Lizzo content again to get more views.”



This isn’t the first time Spears has made nasty comments directed at the “Truth Hurts” singer’s physical appearance.

In his “Art of Dialogue” interview back in August, Spears compared the Vanity Fair 2022 November cover model’s looks to the “s–t emoji.”

“I can’t get past the fact that she looks like the s–t emoji. She got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off, n—. Like come on man. Come on yo.”

Some say Spears’ karma for fat-shaming Lizzo quickly caught up to him a few weeks later for he and comedian Tiffany Haddish were soon accused of child abuse in a lawsuit filed against them for an old skit titled “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes.”

“Aries Spears came at Lizzo unprovoked. Now look at this mess with him and Tiffany Haddish. Karma will always be the bigger b—h.”

Aries Spears came at Lizzo unprovoked. Now look at this mess with him and Tiffany Haddish. Karma will always be the bigger bitch. pic.twitter.com/8sk7XeegCk — Sarah get baby daddy (@CharleyBravoJr) September 3, 2022

Although the child abuse lawsuit has since been dropped, Spears still decided to discuss how the situation has affected his career.

“I thought I was blackballed, and I felt like my s–t was over,” Spears said in “Spears and Steinberg” podcast on Sept. 8.