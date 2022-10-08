Tiffany Haddish Performs for the First Time Since Resolving Sexual Abuse Scandal

Comedian Tiffany Haddish seemingly booked her first comedy event since a child abuse lawsuit was filed against her and eventually dropped.

Haddish performed in an Oct. 7 “Comedy Rocks” show with stand-up comedians Tim Dillon, Gabby Lamb, Skyler Stone, and Nate Meeker in West Los Angeles, California.

(From left) Joel Michaely, Tiffany Haddish, Gabby Lamb, Tim Dillon. (Photo: @timdillon/Instagram)

The “She Ready” comedian continuously posted the flyer for the event onto her Instagram Story, which could have played a factor, along with other comedians publicizing the event on their own social media, in helping the 9 p.m. show sell out.

@timdillon/Instagram

@Jamininthevan on Instagram posted a boomerang showing Haddish on stage grinning seemingly enjoying her time.

Tiffany Haddish Stand-up show on Oct. 7 in Los Angeles. (Photo: @jaminthevan/Instagram)

Haddish genuinely smiling is a facial expression fans haven’t seen in a while. The 42-year-old was recently spotted by TMZ with a blank face as she stated she lost everything due to the sexual abuse accusations leveled at her.

While walking through an airport last month, Haddish told a TMZ reporter, “I lost everything, all my gigs gone. Everything gone.”



She continued, “I don’t have no job. I don’t have no job bro.”



Around September, Haddish left the public bewildered after she and comedian Aries Spears were hit with a 30-page lawsuit filed against them claiming they forced two underage siblings to participate in inappropriate acts for their skit titled “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes.”

While video of the disturbing project has been out for nearly a decade, it was recently re-shared across social media, leading many to take Haddish to task for choosing to be involved in the project.

Haddish has publicly spoken out about her decision to participate in “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes” and stated she regrets agreeing to act in it.

“I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about the situation as soon as I can.” Haddish included in a statement.

Haddish also uploaded a post directed at those in her life who walked out on her during her lawsuit situation.

The lawsuit against the “Night School” actress might be dropped, but her reputation damage in the entertainment business might take much longer to repair.