‘Real Situations Expose Fake People’: Tiffany Haddish Posts Message About Friendships Following Abuse Suit

Award-winning actress Tiffany Haddish is learning that not everyone will stick around when the going gets tough. Nearly a month after the “Night School” star and fellow comedian Aries Spears were accused of child abuse and molestation, Haddish took to her social media, where she seemingly called out associates who may have turned their backs on her amid her recent controversy.

On Monday, Oct. 3, the “Like a Boss” star shared a silhouette of what appeared to be a man and woman sitting on a bench. The male figure is seen pointing an object, seemingly a weapon, behind a woman’s head, with a memo that reads, “Everybody isn’t your friend. Just because they hang around you and laugh with you doesn’t mean they are your friend. People pretend well.”

Tiffany Haddish posts message about friendships following abuse allegations photo: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram









The note continued, “At the end of the day, real situations expose fake people, So pay attention.” Haddish added her own message, stamping the photo with seven sets of “looking” emojis and a caption that read, “I see you!”

It’s unclear whom the actress’ post may be directed toward. However, it comes after the “Nobody’s Fool” actress was hit with a lawsuit in which a 22-year-old identified as Jane Doe alleged that Haddish and Spears “groomed” and “molested” them when they were teenagers.

According to legal documents, “Haddish knew the child was under 18 and sexually exploited Plaintiff Jane Doe for profit and likes on social media.” However, in 2018, Jane Doe’s mother reportedly received a $15,000 settlement from Spears.

Jane Doe ultimately dismissed the case with prejudice in new court docs, removing any chances that Haddish and Spears could be charged with the same crime twice. In a statement, she described the Primetime Emmy Award winner as a harmless individual.

The plaintiff said, “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years, and we know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

While traveling through Los Angeles International Airport, a TMZ cameraperson caught up with the “Black Mitzvah” actress, who claimed she “lost everything” following the scandal.

When asked whether she could restore her reputation and career, Haddish, looking visibly uncertain, responded, “I don’t know, bruh. I don’t have no job.” She added, “I don’t have no job, bro,” although she did not specify what jobs she no longer had.