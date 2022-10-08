‘Not Surprising from Someone Who Calls Piers Morgan a Friend’: Sharon Osbourne Demands Refund of $900K Donation She Made to BLM After Kanye West Claims Group is ‘A Scam’ 

Various celebrities, including the likes of Jaden Smith, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Jodie Turner-Smith, have condemned Kanye West in light of his latest series of antics which began with the debut of his ‘White Lives Matter’ fashion show in Paris earlier this week and later by claims that the Black Lives Matter movement was a “scam.” However, former “The Talk” Sharon Osbourne co-host is throwing her support behind the star and now says she wants her money back.

The British television personality only appeared to be bothered by Ye’s declaration, not because of its divisive nature, but that it didn’t sooner, she told TMZ reporters who caught up with her while shopping at YSL in Beverly Hills, California.

“Well, we gave $900,000 to [Black Lives Matter], and I’d like my money back, please,” the 69-year-old told the reporter when asked about her thoughts. While she didn’t offer any reasons for her refund request, the former reality star said, “I wish he could have said that before.” “I don’t understand why white lives don’t matter. I don’t understand it. It’s not my culture,” she continued. “Everybody matters, don’t they?”

Criticism from critics rained down almost immediately. “Of course her racist ass does,” wrote social media personality, Jessie Woo.

“I’m just glad everyone is taking their hoods off, so we know who is who,” commented another Twitter user.

“Not surprising coming from somebody who calls #PiersMorgan a friend,” said a third.

Osbourne’s support of Ye comes nearly a year after she defended her longtime friend Piers Morgan. The former “Good Morning Britain” co-host came under fire after publicly doubting Meghan Markle‘s claims against the royal family during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the days following her argument with Underwood, more reports surfaced regarding Osbourne’s behavior, including former “The Talk” co-host Holly Robinson-Peete, who claimed that her former co-worker called her “too ghetto” for the show. The daytime television show went on a brief hiatus and was subsequently extended as more allegations against Osbourne surfaced. She ultimately left the show after 11 seasons.

In a statement released on Friday, March 26, CBS networks wrote, “The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home.” It continued, “As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.”