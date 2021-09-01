‘When the Music Changes, So Must Your Dance’: Elaine Welteroth Leaves ‘The Talk’ Months After Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood Scandal

And then there were three.

Just two weeks after Carrie Ann Inaba walked away as co-host of “The Talk” talk show, another co-host, Elaine Welteroth, is also bidding adieu. Welteroth’s abrupt exit comes six months after former “The Talk” co-host, Sharon Osbourne, left the show after her explosive argument with co-host and former friend Sheryl Underwood.

Elaine Welteroth exits “The Talk.” (Photo: @elainewelteroth/Instagram)

In a statement to Deadline, Welteroth said, “It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented. “It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for.”

In the statement, she added, “I came to The Talk to break out of my own echo chamber and to join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy. I’m proud of how I represented myself and my community. But as I always say: when the music changes, so must your dance! I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and I wish them the very best. Thanks to all those who tuned in every day. I’m excited to continue these necessary conversations in my work and to share my upcoming creative projects soon.”

Osborne and Underwood made headlines for weeks after Osbourne — who attempted to explain why she was supporting Piers Morgan despite him saying distasteful and what some perceived as racist comments about Meghan Markle — got emotionally defensive about being called a racist for supporting Morgan. Despite the argument being between Osbourne and Underwood, Welteroth’s name got dragged into the drama after it was rumored that she complained the show’s set had a “racially insensitive and hostile environment.”

Executive producers of “The Talk” Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews said, “We wish Elaine all the best. We are grateful for her passion, enthusiasm, and insight she brought to the show daily. Her openness and meaningful conversations were attributes we admired and always appreciated.”

It was alleged that Welteroth’s comments are what set off the internal investigation during the show’s hiatus instead of Osbourne and Underwood’s debate, but Welteroth debunked the allegation two months ago after audio leaked of her comforting Osbourne following the incident. She said, “To set the record straight, I never filed a complaint with HR against Sharon Osbourne or anyone else.”

Osbourne left “The Talk” at the end of March and was replaced by the show’s first male co-host Jerry O’Connell. Now that the show is down to just three hosts — Underwood, O’Connell, and Amanda Kloots — there has been talk that the show is looking to add another male to replace Inaba.