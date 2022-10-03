‘When Did She Become This Sassy?’: Fans React After Serena Williams’ Daughter Alexis Calls Out the Tennis Player While She Brushes Her Hair 

Serena Williams‘ daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.’s personality, became a topic of discussion recently after the 5-year-old called out her mother for her hairstyling skills as the pair filmed a skit.

The skit was created to promote Williams’ new children’s book, “The Adventures of Qai Qai,” released on Sept. 27.

Serena Williams’ daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. left fans in hysterics after telling off the tennis player about her hairdressing skills. Photo:@serenawilliams/Instagram

In a now-deleted Instagram Story shared days on Sept. 30, Williams, who appeared to be in her home, was seen raving over the length of her daughter’s hair when Ohanian claimed that the tennis star wasn’t serious about the task.

While brushing Ohanian’s hair, Williams said, “You got inches, girl.” Following the 41-year-old’s comment, Ohanian responded, “Girl, you not too serious.” A shocked Williams try to inform Ohanian that despite the fact she is lightly brushing the preschooler’s hair, she is taking the styling task seriously.

Williams said, “What, you got inches, girl, it’s long.” As Ohanian continued questioning Williams’ seriousness in getting the job done, the tennis player added, “I am serious.” The clip wraps up with Ohanian saying, “You aren’t too serious.”

As the clip circulated online, many fans were appalled by Ohanian’s “sassy” attitude. A handful mentioned that Ohanian’s blunt personality could have contributed to her grandmother publicly disciplining her at Williams’ U.S. Open match.

I can feel this look pic.twitter.com/5KfmXrjB0i — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 1, 2022

“So this is why grandma was about to pop her at the match!”

“Ok, when did she become this sassy? No wonder her grandma had to check her.”

“I see why grandma was getting on her.”

“Now I see why her grandma got on her during Serena match. She a trip.”

“This why the grandma checked her she too honest.”

Among the previous remarks, others talked about Ohanian’s personality. One wrote, “She is full of personality! Like girl quit playing and do my hair lol.” Another said, “So much personality. I love it.”