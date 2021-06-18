‘Get Ready Tennis World’: Serena Williams Teaches Daughter How to Hit a Ball In Adorable Video

The daughter of sports legend Serena Williams, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., with husband Alexis Ohanian could be following in the professional tennis player’s footsteps. The 23 Grand Slam singles title owner recently uploaded a video of her teaching her 3-year-old some tennis basics with sound advice that Williams’ father gave her.

“You know what Grandpa taught me, so the first thing you do is turn, back, reach, hand, follow-through,” Williams said, while demonstrating to her adorable toddler.

Alexis followed her mother’s movements the best she could while sporting a matching colorful tee and short set, sneakers and her own tennis racket.

Serena Williams teaches her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. some tennis skills. @SerenaWilliams/Instagram

“That’s very complicated for a 3-year-old, but you might get it,” Williams added.

Then, the 39-year-old picked up tennis balls and threw them for her daughter to hit. “Bounce, hit,” Williams repeatedly said as Alexis hit the balls, only missing one hit.

Yet, Williams still cheered her daughter on, and young Alexis ran back over to grab another ball to hit before the video stopped.

“Part 3: Following grandpas advice ❤️,” Williams captioned the video that garnered over 839,000 views. In another series of videos, Williams taught her daughter how to warm up and more essential tennis skills from the pro herself.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over Williams teaching her daughter the basics, which would surely help her in the future if she chooses to go down the professional tennis path as she gets older.

“Pass the gems 💎 down to the next generation! 💪🏾💪🏾.”

“Oh, oh, get ready, tennis World!”

“Whew… she doesn’t even know who her momma is just yet 🔥😫🏆.”

“Historic,” Ohanian Sr. wrote.

“I love that it’s not forced on her. It seems like she genuinely loves the sport and time with her mommy.”

“You’re learning from the master.”

Serena Williams bonding with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on the tennis court @SerenaWilliams/Instagram

This isn’t the first time fans got a glimpse of Williams teaching her daughter some tennis skills. On July 2, 2020, Williams and Alexis rocked matching purple tennis ‘fits during practice. Alexis once again mimicked her mother’s stance in the gallery of photos that left fans wowed.

Williams’ post racked up over a million likes.

Williams even mentioned in an interview with PEOPLE that Alexis is taking lessons with a tennis instructor in addition to training her daughter.

“I’m not a pushy mom, but I know how I like techniques; I want to make sure she’s good at teaching Olympia some techniques,” Williams said. She noted that Alexis “likes going” to her tennis lessons.

For Williams, having her daughter by her side has been a joy. “We’ve definitely been able to spend more time together, and I love spending every minute with her. It’s so cool.”