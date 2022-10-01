‘Disrespect Will Not Be Tolerated.. Period’: Toya Johnson’s Ex-Husband Memphitz Posts Throwback Photos of Them Together as Her Wedding Day Looms, Johnson’s Fiancé Reacts with Will Smith’s Oscars Meme 

Toya Johnson is set to marry fiancé Robert Rushing in roughly two weeks. The forthcoming celebration appears to have the former reality star’s ex-husband and producer Memphitz reminiscing on their golden years as a couple.

In a post and, seemingly, full-fledged deletion of his Instagram account, the industry veteran shared a reel with no caption of the pair during happier times sharing a kiss. Memphitz captioned the post “Farewell My Love,” which references his ex-wife’s engagement, before adding “Congrats” with a champagne and blue heart emoji.

Toya Johnson’s ex-usband Memphitz (R) posts throwback photos of them together, fans bring up Johnson’s fiancé Robert Rushing.

The industry veteran ultimately deleted the snap, but not before Rushing caught wind of it and it was picked up by various blog pages and picked apart by social media users who accused the A&R exec of having poor judgment and timing to share the clip.

In response to Memphitz’s post, Rushing shared a clip of Will Smith at the Oscars shouting “keep my wife’s name out your f–king mouth” after Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

The caption reads, “I was raised in GA, one thing my good brother @troubleman31 always taught us. “DISRESPECT WILL NOT BE TOLERATED..PERIOD!!!”

AND IM STANDING ON THAT SHIT 110 PERCENT. #BadTiming #ImGoingAllTheWayInThatWaterBehindMrsRushing”

Robert Rushing responds to Memphitz’s post about Toya Johnson. @mrrushlife/ Instagram

Fans also reacted to the messiness.

“Boy he could’ve kept this in his diary. Move on,” wrote one user. “He ain’t have to play himself like this,” added another critic. Several people encouraged the musician to move on from his former relationship, including one Instagram user who wrote, “Snooze u lose …. And that’s disrespectful to her husband.”

A third person told the producer, “You ain’t have to use this picture..” before adding, “You ain’t have to say nothing at all actually.” A fourth wrote, “That’s why it’s important to value what you have when you have it! Another man will come around & do what you didn’t.”

Johnson and the music executive, born Mickey Wright Jr, tied the knot in June 2011. After appearing on shows like “Marriage Boot Camp” and “Untying the Knot,” where their tumultuous relationship played out for public consumption, the businesswoman filed for divorce, stating that their marriage was “irretrievably broken and there is no hope of reconciliation.”

The actress and Rushing began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019 in a highly publicized proposal ceremony broadcast on VH1’s “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” in 2020. The couple also share a 4-year-old daughter named Reign Rushing. Their wedding date is set for “Oct.15. 22.,” they revealed in an Instagram post last April. The post also included the hashtag inspired by Rushing’s last name. It read, “#rushingdowntheaisle.”