’Hot Like Your Momma’: Reginae Carter Blazes the Internet with Blinged-Out Undergarments, Fans Compare Her Look to Toya Johnson-Rushing

Reginae Carter is back on social media users’ good side after she dropped new photos in a blinged-out bralette top.

The 24-year-old recently attended rapper Lakeyah’s release party for her newest song, “Want Em Hood.” While there, Carter could be seen wearing a dazzling silver bandeau with dollar signs designed around its bust area.

She added pasties, which were placed underneath the revealing top to cover her areolas. As viewed in the carousel of images she uploaded on Instagram, Carter rocked matching blinged-out undergarments, which were slightly revealed by light-wash-colored denim jeans that were rolled down slightly.

Reginae Carter’s newest post has fans noticing her uncanny resemblance to her mother. (Pictured: @itsreginaecarter/Instagram)

Her shoulder-length hair was styled with a swoop bang tucked behind her ear. The ends of Carter’s coiffure were flipped outwards in a 1990s-inspired style with silver hair jewelry pinned to the side of her head. Two of her pins had a large “R” and “C” attached to them, seemingly referencing the beginning letters of her name.

“We took it back To the 99’ & the 2000s Had a blast at @lakeyah release party,” she wrote for her caption.

Currently, Carter’s post has attained more than 176,000 likes with over 1,500 comments.

Several celebrities such as rapper Trina, singer Nivea, and comedian Jaimesha Thomas all dropped heart-eye emojis underneath her post.

Many users also noted how stunning the young influencer looked. “Lordt yall see her, she fine right,” one comment read.

Another wrote, “Eats all the time Nae is a force baby with the looks she is that girl period.”



There were plenty of other commenters who only focused on Carter’s facial features, and compared her looks to her 39-year-old mother, Toya Johnson-Rushing.

“Girl that 3 pics is literally Toya hot like your mama !”

“Looking like Toya so pretty.”

“She looks like her mama!”

It’s pretty obvious through photos and videos shared online that Carter and John-Rushing are extremely close. The mother of two has been featured in numerous YouTube videos shared on her oldest daughter’s account.

It was recently announced that the mother-daughter-duo was set to embark on a new unscripted reality series together titled “Toya & Reginae.” The show is set to air on Aug. 24 only on WE tv.