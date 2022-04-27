‘Toya Deserves It’: Fans React After Toya Johnson and Her Fiancé Robert Rushing Announce Their Wedding Date 

Almost three years after their highly publicized proposal ceremony captivated hearts everywhere, Toya Johnson and her fiancé Robert “Red” Rushing officially set a wedding date.

Johnson and Rushing, who began dating in 2017, got engaged in 2019. The event was broadcasted on VH1’s “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” in 2020. The couple also shares a 4-year-old daughter named Reign Rushing. In an Instagram post uploaded on April 25 on Johnson’s account, the pair was seen posing in what appeared to be their engagement photos.

Toya Johnson and Robert Rushing reveal their wedding date after being engaged for almost three years. Photo:@toyajohnson/Instagram

In addition to the image, the 38-year-old wrote in the caption, “Oct.15. 22.” The post also included the hashtag inspired by Rushing’s last name. It read, “#rushingdowntheaisle.”

As Johnson’s post began making its rounds on social media blogs, fans expressed how happy they were for the couple. Several individuals even mentioned that Johnson deserves all the good occurring in her life.

“I’m so happy for them.”

“Toya deserve it all, she been through a lot.”

“Can’t wait so happy for y’all.”

“EVERYTHING about this makes my heart smile!”

“Love everything about her. And her man is so quiet and out of the spotlight!! She deserves this.”

Hours following Johnson’s post, she shared a touching message with an image of her and Rushing in a pool at an undisclosed location. The quote by Nora Ephron read, “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible. — Nora Ephron.”

Johnson’s October nuptials to Rushing will be her third marriage. The entrepreneur was previously with Dwayne “Lil Wayne” Carter and Micky “Memphitz” Wright. Johnson and Carter were married from 2004 to 2006. The former couple shares an adult daughter named Reginae Carter.

Johnson married Wright in 2011; the pair ultimately divorced in 2016.