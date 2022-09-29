Father, Son, and a Woman Have Been Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting of Rapper PnB Rock

Police say three people have now been arrested in connection to the shooting death of rapper PnB Rock in early September. The trio, which includes a father and son, are facing a series of charges, including one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.

According to the Los Angeles County, District Attorney George Gascón announced that 40-year-old Freddie Lee Trone and his 17-year-old son had been charged with killing the rapper while dining at Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles in South Los Angeles with his girlfriend, Steph Sibounheuang.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JUNE 21: PnB Rock attends the 2018 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 21, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

“The murder of Mr. Allen dimmed a bright light in the lives of his fans, friends, and most importantly, his family,” District Attorney Gascón said. “The accused individuals’ alleged actions, in this case, were heartless and cruel and robbed the world of Mr. Allen’s talents.”

Gascón thanked the investigators who “presented the case to my office. As we do every single day, we will work diligently to make sure that those responsible for taking the life of an innocent victim are held accountable.”

Authorities revealed that Trone was arrested Thursday, Sept. 29, in Las Vegas, Nevada, by an FBI-led fugitive task force. His son and a third suspect, 32-year-old Shauntel Trone, were arrested two days before. The latter was found in Gardena and booked in jail for accessory to murder after the fact. She is Freddie Trone’s wife and the son’s stepmother.

Pnb Rock, born Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot and killed on September 12 while at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant in the 100 block of West Manchester Avenue. It had been speculated that the “Selfish” musician was targeted after Sibounheuang shared a since-deleted photo of the pair’s meal shortly before news broke of the 30-year-old’s death. But police sources tell the Los Angeles Times the father and son were in the restaurant’s parking lot before Sibounheuang’s photo was posted online.

The gunman shot the “Middle Child” rapper. He removed some of his property, including several gold and diamond chains the Philly native was wearing, before running out of the restaurant and fleeing in a vehicle. Authorities believe the minor was the shooter, and Trone drove the getaway car.

The teen made his initial appearance at the Compton Juvenile Court on Thursday and is scheduled to return on Oct. 19 for a pretrial hearing, KTLA reported. Shauntel Trone is also expected to be arraigned, while Freddie Lee Trone is awaiting extradition to Los Angeles.