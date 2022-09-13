‘We Should be Sending Nothing But Love to Her and His Family’: PnB Rock Shot and Killed Moments After Girlfriend Posts Their Location on Social Media

On Monday Sept. 12, Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was tragically shot while dining at Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles in South Los Angeles with his girlfriend, Steph Sibounheuang, who posted a since-deleted photo of their meal with their location while they were at the restaurant.

PnB Rock, who is best known for his 2015 hit single “Fleek” and his 2016 hit single “Selfish” succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Los Angeles Police Department Captain Kelly Muniz during a press conference.

PnB Rock @pnbrock/Twitter

The L.A. Times reported, “Muniz said a suspect brandished a firearm inside the restaurant and demanded items from the victim. Sources told The Times that Rock was targeted for his jewelry. “The victim was shot almost immediately by the assailant during the robbery,” Muniz said.

PnB Rock and Steph Sibounheuang @pnbrock/Instagram Story

Rock’s death has caused individuals to point the blame toward his girlfriend, who has since deleted her Instagram account, for uploading their whereabouts onto social media. A few even compared Rock’s death to the 2020 tragic killing of New York rapper Pop Smoke, who was fatally murdered in the comfort of his own home after his address was spotted in an Instagram story.

PNB rock’s girlfriend posted their location on IG. 20 minutes later some robbers came and shot him. The same scenario happened with Pop smoke. You people need to learn to stop posting your location while you’re still there. pic.twitter.com/cHAO4frk48 — … (@Peterpumping) September 12, 2022

“No Flockin” rapper Kodak Black revealed he was just “otp with em last night.” Black also decided to take matters into his own hands by calling out his friend’s girlfriend in a harshly written post uploaded to social media.

@KodakBlack/Instagram Story

The Queen of rap herself, Nicki Minaj, shared her condolences on Twitter as well as the dangers of posting one’s location.

After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock 🕊 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

With criticism flying her way, many people decided to come to Steph’s defense, one person notably being influential rapper Cardi B; who suggested it was “inconsiderate” for people to place blame on her.

I highly doubt nikkas was looking at PMB’s babymom IG. He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 13, 2022

Social media such a dangerous place because people don’t actually know how that shooter found PNB’s location, but it’s already catching wind that his girlfriend is responsible. Whether that’s true or not, the people spreading that across social media have no idea. Very reckless — Riley Freeman (@TrillaryBlinton) September 12, 2022

Someone else posted, “Social media is a dangerous place because people don’t actually know how that shooter found PnB’s location, but it’s already catching wind that his girlfriend is responsible. Whether it’s true or not, the people spreading that across social media have no idea. Very reckless.”

The backlash on PNB Rock’s girlfriend is so wild. This is probably already the worst day of her life and on top of that millions of people are saying it’s her fault. I hope she’s ok mentally. — Kennedy B. (@kennbanks) September 13, 2022

“The backlash on PNB’s girlfriend is so wild. This is probably already the worst day of her life and on top of that millions of people are saying it’s her fault. I hope she’s ok mentally.”

While PnB’s girlfriend has not yet broken her silence on the traumatizing event for which she was present, Rock, whose birth name is Rakim Hasheem Allen and Sibounheuang shared a 2-year-old daughter, Xuri. The rapper also had an 8-year-old daughter, Milan, from a previous relationship.