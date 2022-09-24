‘Perfect Example of I Don’t Care of How Anyone Looks’: LisaRaye McCoy’s Birthday Photo Derails After Fans Zero in on the Background

LisaRaye McCoy left fans scratching their heads after the actress seemingly made it her mission to bring her birthday in style as she shared a photo from her party.

McCoy turned 55 on Sept. 23. In the caption-less Instagram post shared that day, McCoy, who wore a metallic white dress, was seen taking advantage of a perfect photo opportunity by striking a pose and showing off her million-dollar smile.

LisaRaye McCoy’s birthday post derails after fans zoom in the background. @thereallraye1/Instagram

What threw many fans off while viewing the upload was how chaotic everything appeared to be in the background. The list included McCoy’s guests appearing in unflattering poses.

A handful of individuals went as far as to point out that McCoy didn’t care about anyone in the photo because she seemed presentable.

“In the midst of chaos , take a cute pic”

“Why are all these people around you looking so bad? What exactly is this post about?”

“Perfect example of I don’t care how any one else looks.”

“Why everybody looking so crazy.”

The following day, the “Cocktails with Queens” co-host thanked the guests that attended her birthday party. Although details of the festivities are limited, McCoy’s guests included Mike Epps, comedian Rodney “Red” Grant, and many others.

While sharing a compilation video, McCoy wrote, “Thank you to all my friends and family that came out to celebrate with me for my birthday. Another 365 around the sun, and I’m so grateful. Blessed is an understatement. This year has had it’s challenges but the blessings have been far greater.”

Towards the end of the caption, McCoy made it imperative to thank her legions of fans for rocking and supporting her over the years. She said, “Thank you to my fans that rock with me and support me. Here’s to another amazing year!”