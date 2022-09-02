‘The Hair Is Giving!’: LisaRaye McCoy’s Red Carpet Ensemble Blows Fans Away

LisaRaye McCoy showed out on the red carpet for her new film, “Single Not Searching.” The mom of one wore an all-white fitted dress with gold pieces accented all around it. Feathers surrounded her forearms and all around her waist.

McCoy’s gorgeous bun updo had gold jewelry attached to it, leaving her neck open and available for a large gold choker necklace to be placed around it. It was McCoy’s shoes that were the icing on the cake. She strutted in clear heels with white and gold straps and fur running down the sides, which successfully put her entire outfit together.

LisaRaye and an unidentified guest. Photo: @thereallraye1/ Instagram

“Great time tonight celebrating the premiere of my new movie Single Not Searching in Atlanta. This feel good film was shot in Atlanta and Ghana with an amazing cast,” McCoy wrote for her caption.

Fans were blown away by McCoy’s amazing ensemble and commented on their favorite part of her look.

“The hair is giving, yes!”



“Umm info on the shoes please!”



“The dress! The shoes! The exit! You exude grace and style queen.”

McCoy’s “Cocktails With Queens” co-stars Sylenna Johnson and Vivica A. Fox joined fans and sent over their comments about how stunning McCoy looked.

“Fabulous! Congrats queen” Fox wrote.

“Sooo gorgeous! Yesss congratulations” Johnson said.

“Single Not Looking” is a romantic comedy that follows a group of girlfriends who travel from Atlanta, Georgia, to Ghana, West Africa for their friend’s wedding. According to Peachtree TV, the film is “filled with wild twists and turns.”



McCoy stopped by WGCL-TV CBS 46 to discuss her new film. The 54-year-old actress portrays a woman named Angela who is “searching for companionship I will say, and not necessarily love.”

She continued to explain the film, “It’s the drama, the tears, the laughter, the joy, the pain of trying to find love and the combination of Ghana and America, coming to America; you know what I mean, while going to Ghana.”



The film is scheduled to be released on Sept. 6.