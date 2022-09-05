‘Now, Diamond. What Is You Doing?’: LisaRaye McCoy’s Dance Video with Comedian Kountry Wayne Has People Confused 

Fans on social media were left scratching their heads this weekend after a video clip surfaced of YouTube comedian Kountry Wayne and veteran actress LisaRaye McCoy sharing a very close poolside dance. It wasn’t long before the chatter of a new couple alert began spreading among comment sections of blog posts that quickly captured the moment.

It’s unclear what the meet-up was for, but both entertainers looked to be enjoying each other’s company as they danced to Jamaican-born recording artist Wayne Wonder’s hit single “No Letting Go.”

LisaRaye McCoy dancing with YouTube comedian Kountry Wayne. (Photo: @kountrywayne/Instagram)



In the clip, Wayne is seen taking the actress’s left hand and spinning her around before walking in closer and locking hands with her midway. The comedian swiftly but gently pulls McCoy in. At one point in the one-minute video, Wayne can be seen dancing with McCoy from behind as she wraps her arm around his head. The social media star later turns her around before planting a kiss on her forehead.

McCoy was looking gorgeous as ever, wearing white snake-print white jeans and a white button blouse with her sleeves rolled up. She finished the ensemble with silver sneakers and a soft glam look. Wayne brought color to the affair by sporting a red shirt and light-washed distressed jeans. He topped off his look with a gold watch and iced-out chain.

Wayne and McCoy both uploaded the reel, sharing it on their respective Instagram pages. The funnyman captioned his post “Dancing makes a woman happy!” tagging the “For the Love of Money” star while dropping several hashtags, including #helpisontheway and #love. At the same time, McCoy wrote in her post to her 2.2 million followers, “Happy feeling in the air.”

Several fans gushed over the moment, including one online user who wrote, “He gonna remember this for the rest of his life.” Another person commented, “Wayne hands was looking nervous… the happiness in this video though. “A funny man is definitely an aphrodisiac,” wrote a third person.

However, over in the comment sections of blog outlets that captured the moment, the reactions weren’t as optimistic. “Now Diamond. What is you doing?” wrote one critic referencing the actress’s classic film “The Players Club.”

“Diamond graduated college and got her groove back! Ok!!,” added another person. The comment received over 2,300 likes. “Cringe, why her tongues all out,” wrote a third. “Nooo Lisa, I hope tf NOT. ”

McCoy was last linked to former Premier of the Turks and Caicos Islands Michael Misick. The two tied the knot in April 2006, but in August 2008, Misick released a statement announcing that he and the Hollywood star were divorcing. Meanwhile, Wayne has been linked to several women, most notably fellow internet-born comedian Jess Hilarious. He has multiple children with several different women.