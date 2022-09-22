‘Sit This One Out’: Fans Are Split After Tamar Braxton Calls Out Tory Lanez for His Short Temper After the Singer Shares This Tweet

Earlier this week, Tory Lanez found himself in controversy after he and August Alsina reportedly got into a physical altercation that allegedly led to the “Entanglement” vocalist getting knocked out.

According to social media blog Gossip of the City, the incident, which left Alsina with visible injuries, stemmed from Alsina refusing to greet Lanez backstage as the pair wrapped up their set at the “Fall Back In Love Comedy and Music Jam” tour.

Tamar Braxton and Tory Lanez (Photo:tamarbraxton/Instagram) (Photo:@torylanez/Twitter)

At the time of the incident, the blog claimed that Alsina decided not to interact with Lanez because of his past comments on the 30-year-old’s entanglement with Jada Pinkett Smith. Since then, Lanez has denied all allegations and was removed from the tour.

On Sept. 21, Lanez found himself making headlines once again after Tamar Braxton blasted him for his short temper after the “Say It” singer took to Twitter to discuss his frustration with refrigerated peanut butter.

In the tweet, Lanez wrote, “Please stop putting peanut butter in the fridge … it doesn’t spread and It be ripping my damn bread lmao like wtf.”

Tamar Braxton’s comment to Tory Lanez tweet about putting peanut butter in the fridge receives mixed reactions from fans. Photo:@hollywoodunlocked/Instagram

Once Hollywood Unlocked reposted the tweet, Braxton took it upon herself to offer a piece of advice to Lanez. In the now-deleted comment, Braxton wrote, “Please stop losing your temper first.”

As Braxton’s remarks went viral, many fans were torn by her comment. Some people felt that Braxton’s advice was correct, but others claimed she had a temper problem in the past after seeing her interactions with her sisters and co-workers.

“She ain’t wrong.he worried about peanut butter and he done assaulted someone else..he has bigger fish to fry honestly.”

“But did she say something wrong??”

“Yes Tamar, check him!”

“She got issues of her own trying to judge somebody else.”

“@tamarbraxton sit this one out don’t act like we see you on TV acting a whole a–.”

“Well ain’t that the pot calling the kettle black!!!”

Lanez has yet to respond to Braxton’s comment.