‘No Debate, She is The IT Girl’: Lori Harvey Stuns Fans In New Photos, Calling Herself ‘The Blueprint’

Hollywood’s favorite “IT” girl Lori Harvey looks stunning in a new set of Instagram photos shared on Wednesday, July 6. The 25-year-old model shared new images from what appears to be a girl’s night out, calling herself “The Blueprint,” in the caption.

In the photos, Harvey wore a black velvet YSL catsuit, worth $3,590. The strapless, backless bodysuit was embellished with cutouts that each have the initials YSL on the front.

Lori Harvey calls herself “The Blueprint” and fans are eating it up. (Photo: @loriharvey/Instagram.)

Fans in the comments section were gushing over Harvey’s eye-catching photos, sharing dozens of fire emojis, including her family’s stylist, Elly Kamaroh, whom she tagged in the photos.

“@elly30 YOU DID THAT! #PURRRR,” wrote one person. Another said, “Oh my damn. This look is TOP TIER.” A third social media user commented with, “@elly30 good work.”

Harvey’s friends Ryan Destiny and Justine Skye commented, “The face is sittttttting” and left a series of heart-eye emojis, respectively.

“My baby,” wrote her mother, Steve Harvey’s wife, Marjorie Harvey.

Lori Harvey looking gorgeous in YSL pic.twitter.com/itX7jc3C9N — Lori Harvey Looks (@loriharveylooks) July 6, 2022

Harvey stepped out in the photos with her best friend, Nikki Hightower, who rocked a Christian Dior outfit and bag. In one photo, the beautiful duo can be seen eating pepperoni pizza.

“This the pizza I missed out on, lmao,” added Destiny. Another person said, “That pizza is lucky to be picked by you.”

Here’s what others had to say about the CEO of SKN by LH.

“CAPTION on mfn point. #LoriForPrez.”

“No debate, she is the IT girl.”

“The GOAT.”

“No one does it like you honestly.”

“I literally stopped the damn treadmill, put my hands on my hip, and said “MA’M”!!