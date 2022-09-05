‘Do We Have to Wait 14 Years for it to Get Fixed?’: Shereé Whitfield Pulls Off Fashion Show But Not Her Website, and Fans Call Foul: ‘Sis, “the Shop” on the Website Isn’t Working’

Shereé Whitfield‘s athletic brand SHE By Shereé became a topic of conversation for various instances following the season finale of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The reasons stemmed from the company’s most anticipated fashion show and the several problems people encountered when purchasing an item on the website. On Sept. 4, fans saw Whitfield pull off the event firsthand and the pieces that were a part of the SHE By Shereé collection despite facing many setbacks.

Fans point out a few problems regarding Shereé Whitfield’s SHE By Shereé website following the brand’s fashion on the season finale of “RHOA.” (Photo: @shereewhitfield/Instagram)

One of the setbacks included production issues with her clothes. During the episode, although Whitfield revealed that she booked the venue for SHE By Shereé fashion show, the 52-year-old shared that she was having problems obtaining the clothes that would be featured in the show.

She said, “I outsourced some work to a production house in New York, and she promised she would have everything in time, but right now, she has nothing to me. I don’t know what I’m getting, how many pieces I’m getting, and I’m getting frustrated.”

While describing the many emotions she was feeling, such as anger, Whitfield recounted the past issues she went through when trying to throw the company’s first show back in 2008, including not providing any samples for guests due to poor production.

She added, “I’m seeing red. I am beginning to have flashbacks, PTSD from the fashion show with no fashion 14 years ago. I am still embarrassed. I cannot, will not allow that to happen again.”

Despite the obstacles, Whitfield ultimately received all the missing clothes the day of the event and was able to have her fashion show. As fans viewed the episode and tried purchasing pieces from the SHE By Shereé website, many claimed they were having problems accessing the site.

And other individuals brought up that the clothes Whitfield showed in the fashion show during the season finale weren’t the same clothes advertised on the site.

“Sis, ‘the shop’ on the website isn’t working. Do we have to wait 14 years for it to get fixed? #RHOA.”

“I went 2the website 2see these joggers from season ONE of #RHOA and I don’t see a jogger, a shirt not even socks! I clicked on the shop link & nothing opened up. Dreams by Sheree is a joke! @KenyaMoore is laughing at your fake a$$ company & fake bae @andy 2 @IamSheree gotta go.”

“I can’t believe I tried to buy imaginary joggers from a fictional clothing line ran by a delusion woman… this S–t by Sheree has to stop #RHOATL #RHOA.”

“Sheree had 3 items on that website (none of which we saw on the finale fashion show)…. And now the site doesn’t work. Sheree is a fool #RHOA.”

Hours later, following the complaints, Whitfield took to her Instagram Story and addressed one of the allegations. She claimed that SHE By Shereé site crashed because of fans’ “overwhelming interest” in the product.

Shereé Whitfield addresses why her website crashed after fans voiced their complaints on social media. @shereewhitfield/Instagram

Whitfield wrote,” Due to the overwhelming interest in She by Shereé the influx of love is crashing the website. But please understand it’s being worked on, so continue to check back in within the next 24 hours. We r working to get this quickly resolved.”

The mother of three wrapped up her caption by thanking her supporters.

The site remains down as of this writing and it is unclear when it will be operable.