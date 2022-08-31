‘Wow She’s So Big Now!’: Fans React After Joseline Hernandez Reveals That Her Daughter Bonnie Bella Attended Her First Day of Kindergarten

Joseline Hernandez took to Instagram on Aug. 31 to inform her followers of the millstone her daughter Bonnie Bella Jordan recently achieved.

In the post, the “Joseline’s Cabaret” star disclosed that Jordan had attended her first day of kindergarten by sharing various photos of the 5-year-old. In the images, a smiling Jordan is posing outside of what appears to be the family’s residence.

Joseline Hernandez reveals that her daughter Bonnie Bella Jordan started kindergarten. Photo:@joseline/Instagram

Jordan was seen wearing her school uniform: a white shirt, a black sweater, a plaid skirt and sneakers. As for her hair, Jordan rocked a half-up, half-down style that included jeweled hairpins.

Alongside the photos, Hernandez shared a video of Jordan asking the question, “Bonnie, first day of kindergarten. Is this your first day of kindergarten?” Jordan responded by shaking her head yes.

In addition to the upload, Hernandez wrote how proud she and her fiancé Robin “DJ Balistic Beats” Ingouma are of Jordan. She wrote, “Bonnie’Bella First day of #kindergarten @balisticbeats and I are #proudParents!”

As the post made its rounds on social media blog sites, many mentioned how much Jordan has grown while sending her well-wishes. One fan even recounted they first saw Jordan as an infant in her father Steven “Stevie J.” Jordan’s arms during an episode of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

“Wow she’s so big now!!”

“Wow so beautiful! I remember when she was born. I remember Stevie holding her on the sofa as a new born in 2017. Look at her wow great job Joseline.”

“Getting so big! Have a great first day Bonnie.”

“Yaaayyyyy have a good day beautiful….she is growing up so fast geesh time flies by fast.”

Among the previous responses, others pointed out how strongly Jordan physically resembled her father, Stevie. One wrote, “Damn, she got Stebbie whole face.” Another said, “Boy her and Mimi’s daughter look a lot alike. Stevie has strong genes.” A third person posted, “She is looking more like Stevie now. Have a fantastic day in school, Bonnie.”