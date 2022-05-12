‘She Looks Just Like Stebbie’: Joseline Hernandez Shares Daughter’s Graduation Pic and Fans Can’t Get Over How Much She Looks Like Stevie J

Proud Mommy!

Joseline Hernandez took to Instagram this past weekend to highlight her 5-year-old daughter Bonnie Bella Jordan’s latest achievement, graduating kindergarten.

Joseline Hernandez uploads a graduation photo of her daughter Bonnie Bella in honor of Mother’s Day. Photo:@joseline/Instagram

Although it is unclear when and where the particular moment took place, Hernandez shared a couple of images of a smiling Jordan as she posed in her cap and gown. The photos also included a globe, books, pencils and an apple as props.

In addition to the post, the “Joseline’s Cabaret” star decided to take it up a notch by writing a special Mother’s Day caption to herself. She said, while tagging Jordan’s Instagram account, “Yup I’m A Momma #happymothersday And @bonniebellahernandez is my daughter.”

As many viewed the upload, fans brought up how Jordan resembled her father, record producer Stevie J. One individual expressed in the comments section how strong Stevie J’s genes were despite trying to see if Jordan shared any physical features with Hernandez.

“That’s Stevie child forreal.”

“She looks just like Stebbie, wow!”

“Look just like Stevie a–.”

“Looks exactly like Stevie J.”

“Dang I be trying to see Joseline in there, but that’s all Steebie.”

Among the comparisons, others expressed how much Jordan has grown. One wrote, “Beautiful pic. She is growing so fast. GOD BLESS YOUR FAMILY.” Another said, while suggesting Hernandez try to have another baby soon, “Who is this??? this can’t be Bonnie Bella. she got big quick!! time for another one!!”

A third social media user posted, “@joseline what Bella only born yesterday. Wow, and she is growing. So sweet. Kudos to you on raising an adorable little girl.”

Hernandez welcomed Jordan on Dec. 28, 2016. Jordan’s birth was captured in a delivery special that aired on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” that following year. Since then, Henandez has been sharing videos and images of her daughter on social media.