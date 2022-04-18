Joseline Hernandez and Her Fiancé Balistic Beats are Facing a $25 Million Lawsuit Over ‘Joseline’s Cabaret’ After Fight Breaks Out During Season Three Reunion

Joseline Hernandez and her fiancé Balistic Beats are in the hot seat over the reunion episode of “Joseline’s Cabaret: Las Vegas.” Each season, the reality star visits a different city to help women become cabaret dancers. According to TMZ, dancers from the Zeus series have reportedly filed a $25 million lawsuit for assault and battery.

The “Love & Hip Hop” duo has been accused of putting the paws on four dancers on the show in season three. The outlet obtained court documents that reveal the women showed up on set to film the reunion episode of “Joseline’s Cabaret.”

Joseline Hernandez poses with her husband, producer Ballistic Beatz, and her 5-year-old daughter, Bella. (Photo: @joseline/Instagram.)

The women showed up dressed to impress in heels, while Joseline allegedly wore combat boots ready to fight. According to the suit, one claims she was violently attacked and kicked in the ribs by Hernandez, who allegedly dragged and kicked another dancer in her back. A third woman describes Hernandez grabbing her by the neck and shoving her to the ground.

The dancers are currently represented by Joseph Adeife and Kathy Rabii of Adeife & Rabii. They believe it was a planned beatdown signaled by Hernandez yelling, “Gucci Gang,” during the alleged incident. However, the fourth claims Hernandez threatened to do more than harm her. She alleges the 35-year-old mom and artist shoved her, then bragged about the incident on social media.

Last month, Hernandez posted a photo of three different pairs of black boots, including the pair she allegedly wore during the violent attack. Using a slew of laughing emojis, she tweeted, “#joselinecabaretlasvegasreunion…is Gucci gang.”

Hernandez used the same hashtag in the caption of an Instagram post shared on Sunday, April 17. Many believe she indirectly addressed the matter with a photo of two women on the show and the caption, “I got 250 problems, but a hood rat ain’t one. #joselinecabaretlasvegasreunion.”

Hernandez has yet to publicly respond to the allegations or lawsuit, which also named Zeus Network – the streaming platform which airs “Joseline’s Cabaret” Sundays at 8 p.m. EST.