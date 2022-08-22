‘She Sat Out In a Hot A– Car and Was Writing to a Track’: LeToya Luckett Talks About Beyoncé’s ‘Monstrous’ Work Ethic and Shares Stories from Their Destiny’s Child Days

In the past, LeToya Luckett has given her followers a glimpse into her personal and professional relationship with her former Destiny’s Child bandmate Beyoncé.

Luckett has shared various stories, such as her first encounter with Beyoncé at elementary school and how she felt following her untimely departure from the group in 2000.

LeToya Luckett gives fans insight into Beyoncé’s “monstrous” work ethic during a recent interview with “R&B Money” hosts Tank and J Valentine. Photo:@r&bmoneypoadcast/YouTube

During an Aug. 20 interview on Tank and J. Valentine’s podcast titled “R&B Money,” Luckett once again strolled down memory lane at the 1:06:25 mark when asked what R&B artists’ talents or traits she would use to create the perfect entertainer as part of the game called R&B Voltron.

The game’s categories included vocals, style/aesthetics and performance. Luckett revealed that the perfect artist would have Jazmine Sullivan’s vocals, Rihanna’s style, Mary J.Blige’s vulnerability and the stage presence and show-stopping performances of both Michael Jackson and Beyoncé.

As Luckett listed why she named each artist for the particular category, she revealed on mark 1:12:33 that in the past, when attending a Beyoncé concert, she would reflect on how much the singer has worked on her craft.

The 41-year-old said while laughing, “I be watching her on stage sometimes and be like we didn’t use to do that.”

She continued, “But it came from perfecting your craft and working. When some of us wanted to go to the movies, when some of us wanted to go when we did have our off time, she was in the studio sitting there by herself writing a record.”

Further into the conversation, Luckett shared that during the early days of Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé would work when the group had down time.

Luckett said, “I will never forget we was at this little indoor play jungle gym situation having our fun like kids supposed to. She sat out in a hot a– car and was writing to a track. I remember going ‘where B at?’ They were like ‘she in the car.’ I was like I’m going to go in there and see what she doing.’ I went and sat in the passenger seat and she just wrote this record.”

The mother of two wrapped up the discussion by saying Beyoncé’s work ethic displayed how badly she wanted to accomplish her dreams despite missing out on certain activities.

Luckett said, “I was like we be out here trying to have fun and this girl, she’s on it. She lives this. Like she wants this bad. It is no surprise to me that she is the icon that she is…I will say her work ethic is monstrous. I ain’t seen nothing like it. Being around it made you feel guilty if you weren’t.”

UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 01: MOBO AWARDS Photo of LeToya LUCKETT and LETOYA and DESTINY’S CHILD, L – R LeToya Luckett, Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson (Photo by Nicky J. Sims/Redferns)

As Luckett’s remarks made its rounds on social media blogs, many brought up that Beyoncé’s success came from the hard work she put into her projects. One user even praised Luckett for reminding people of Beyoncé’s talent and working abilities.

“Thank You Letoya because a lot of people stay hating on Beyoncé and putting her down for what reason idk she literally minds her business but it’s good hearing her say this to remind people.”

“See… Bey earned the title that so many try to say she’s undeserving of. I’ll admit that did not care for her back in the day, but noticed that the woman was a entertainer with a strong work ethic. I couldn’t deny that.”

“Beyoncé really earned all her flowers that’s why I hate to see people try to discredit her. She really been that girl since I was a little girl.”

“Beyoncé deserves so much respect and praise she’s worked so hard to get where she’s at.”