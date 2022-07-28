‘Summer Time Fine’: Meagan Good Stops Fans In Their Tracks with This Video 

Throughout this year, Meagan Good was a topic of conversation for several reasons, including her divorce from Pastor DeVon Franklin and her mesmerizing beauty.

Good and Franklin, who were married for nine years, announced their split in December 2021, and finalized the divorce proceedings months later in April 2022. Since then, Good seems to have been enjoying the new chapter in her life by focusing on work and sharing eye-catching social media posts.

Meagan Good shows off her athletic wear during a stroll in New York. Photo:@meagangood/Instagram

In an Instagram video shared on July 18, the “Harlem” star was seen showing off her all-black athletic fit by the brand Actively Black while taking in the sights of New York. Good accompanied the recording with Latto’s “Sunshine” track featuring Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino.

The clip showcased a smiling Good posing in various places in what appeared to be a park. In addition to the post, Good revealed in the caption that her love for the Actively Black brand was one of the reasons she decided to partner with the company.

As fans viewed the upload, many flooded Good’s comments section with compliments.

“Teach these new non-natural bodied heffas your ways Meagan!”

“@megangood nobody does it better boo.”

“If she’s fine when she’s 40 she’s gonna be fine forever.”

“Summer time fine.”

“One of the most beautiful women In the world.”

Among the previous responses, others mentioned Good’s youthful appearance. One wrote, “This woman is not 40.” Another said, “You’re aging backwards! Very beautiful!” A third Instagram user posted, “Megan doesn’t age. This is crazy.”

During a 2021 interview with InStyle, Good revealed the secret behind her ageless skin. The actress told the publication that aside from drinking water, getting the proper amount of rest and using a cleanser, eye cream and sunblock, she never sleeps in makeup.

She said, “I always clean my skin throughout the day [and] I never sleep in makeup.”