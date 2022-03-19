‘It Was the Right Thing to Do’: Ray J Defends Decision to Hold Meeting Between Kodak Black and Donald Trump After Being Called a “Sellout”

Earlier this year, reality star Ray J was the target of some online backlash after he took a meeting with former President Donald Trump. However, those criticisms didn’t appear to bother the former “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” star, who met with Trump once more, this time bringing along rapper Kodak Black.

In 2019 the Florida-based rapper was sentenced to 46 months after making false statements on a federal application to buy a firearm. The “ZEZE” rapper had already completed half of his sentence when Trump granted him commutation.

(L-R) Kodak Black, Ray J and Donald Trump. Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage, Prince Williams/Wireimage, Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

According to Page Six, which broke the news, the tech entrepreneur attended a dinner on Thursday, March 17, at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he introduced the twice-impeached ex-president to one of the several entertainers who received one of his final-hour presidential parting gifts last year.

When videos of the three of them meeting made its rounds on social media, many fans were displeased with the singer while others poked fun.

“Ray J gave Kodak his one wish.”

“Ray j so fckin funny dawg & trump ain’t know who tf Yak was dressed like it’s his baby shower reveal.”

“Ray j a sell out.”

Ray J defended the gathering despite previous pushback from fans online, telling the outlet, “It was the right thing to do,” before adding, “Trump pardoned him.”

The outlet reported that Ray J and Kodak had been spending a lot more time together ever since the 24-year-old rapper released a song last month titled “I Wish,” which samples Ray J’s hit single 2005 “One Wish.”

Ray J’s manager David Weintraub, vouched for his client, telling the publication that the gathering was just one of many examples of the Ray J’s good nature. “Ray has always been someone who enjoys connecting talented minds together, and this is just another example of his goodwill.”

Both Kodak and Ray J appear to be fond of Trump. Ray J told Page Six that his initial meeting with Trump was to discuss “job creation, encouraging small business development and how information technology plays an important role in the future of our economy.” He added that he “always admired and respected his business acumen. ”

Meanwhile, during an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast” earlier this month, the “Tunnel Vision” emcee said, “Getting rid of Trump is the worst thing America could’ve did.” Kodak added that he’s “forever indebted” to the former president.