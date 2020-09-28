Kodak Black Alleges He’s Being Tortured, Beaten In Jail By Prison Guards, Requests Commutation from Trump

Rapper Kodak Black reportedly filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons for what he describes as harsh treatment he’s received at Big Sandy Penitentiary in Inez, Kentucky, and is asking President Donald Trump to commute his sentence. While one of Black’s attorneys — having represented a former campaign manager for Trump — does have a history with Trump, pundits believe a commutation is unlikely. That attorney, Bradford Cohen, also appeared with Trump on the former NBC-TV show “The Apprentice.”

Black, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, received a sentence of nearly four years in prison in November 2019 for allegedly lying about his criminal history on a gun application. Black was arrested on May 11, 2019, on his way to perform at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival.

The “No Feelings” rapper has accused Big Sandy guards of beating, torturing and mentally abusing him since he transferred there in October 2019. He also alleged his religious rights have been violated, reported TMZ — which said it obtained court documents. In those documents, TMZ said it shows Black, 23, was transferred to Big Sandy from a low-security Miami prison after having a dispute with another inmate that resulted in an officer being injured.

Alleged incidents of abuse include: a gang-style beating in retaliation for the Miami officer’s injury; being forced to use the bathroom on himself due to hours’-long restraints; having his genitals “flicked” by guards; and being forced to knee in execution style in his underwear soaking wet.

The lawsuit also states Black is a Hebrew Israelite and is being denied his multiple requests to speak to a rabbi — a denial of his Constitutional rights, according to his attorneys. He alleges other inmates can speak to the clergy of their choice, reported Complex.

The Florida-born MC said the abuses have caused him mental and emotional anguish.

He is represented by Bradford Cohen, Jonathan Schwartz and Robert Buschel — who threatened to sue over the “ZeZe” MC’s religious rights being violated earlier this month.

HIs attorneys have argued the length of the time Black faces exceeds the typical time of 18 months for the crime. They also said Black should have never been moved to the maximum-security prison in the first place.

This isn’t the first time Black has complained about how he was treated in prison. In December 2019, he also alleged he was drugged and denied medical attention in a now-deleted Instagram post.