‘Damn Miss Luckett’: LeToya Luckett Shuts Down Red Carpet Look, Shows Love to Beyoncé In New Video  

LeToya Luckett‘s fashion choices have been a topic of conversation after the singer revealed earlier this month that she teamed up with celebrity stylist J. Bolin for an upcoming collection.

Luckett disclosed the news by showing off pieces of the line, including a fishnet ensemble. Since then, the 41-year-old — who was relatively quiet and promoting her projects on social media — sent shockwaves on Instagram again by flaunting a colorful number she sported at the 2022 BET Awards.

LeToya Luckett shows off her red carpet look while attending the BET awards. Photo:@letoyaluckett/Instagram

The event occurred on June 26 in Los Angeles, California, at the Microsoft Theater. In the Instagram post shared the following day, Luckett uploaded a video of herself posing for the cameras in a sheer multi-colored attire as Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” blared in the background.

The mother of two completed the look with black high heels, jewelry and slicked-down blonde tresses. In addition to the upload, Luckett captioned the post, “RED CARPET.” As fans viewed the recording, many raved over her newest look.

“Perfect Dress. Perfect Song. Perfect Queen. Go Letoyaaaaaa.”

“I watched this clip like 50 times… Damn Miss Luckett!!”

“You kill every carpet sis. Always.”

“Absolutely gorgeous and you didn’t need to show any body parts! That dress was fitting every curve.”

“Baby! That red carpet wasn’t ready for you!!”

Among the previous remarks, others mentioned how Luckett showed love to her former Destiny’s Child group member Beyoncé by playing her new single on the video. One wrote, “You look amazing! & not me tearing up over the song.” Another said, “This is so cute. Come thru with @beyonce soundtrack.”

Luckett was one of the four original singers of Destiny’s Child. The group also featured Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and LaTavia Roberson. Luckett and Roberson were a part of Destiny’s Child starting in the 1990s and were replaced in 2000, by Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin. Franklin would ultimately leave the group that same year.

Following Franklin’s exit, Destiny’s Child continued as a trio act with Beyoncé, Rowland and Williams until 2006, when the group officially disbanded.