‘You Have Always Been My Favorite Destiny’s Child’: LeToya Luckett Breaks the Internet with Fit Body In See-Through Fishnet Dress 

With summer quickly approaching, LeToya Luckett appeared to be getting ready to turn some heads with her fashion sense and toned physique.

On June 6, the “Torn” singer debuted a new look while announcing her collaboration with celebrity stylist J. Bolin for an upcoming collection.

LeToya Luckett stuns fans after showing off her toned figure in a fishnet ensemble. Photo:@letoyaluckett/Instagram

In the Instagram post, the 41-year-old was seen sporting an all-black ensemble that consisted of a long-sleeve fishnet dress, two-piece undergarments, boots and a blazer. Luckett accompanied the look with a straight black bob, sunglasses and silver hooped earrings.

In addition to the photo, Luckett captioned the upload while tagging J. Bolin, “CAUGHT UP Get caught up in this net. LETOYA LUCKETT X @stylistjbolin This week gone be kinda different.”

Following Luckett’s post, J. Bolin wrote, “Girl, I just read that caption and spit my drink out.” As fans viewed the image, many raved over the mother-of- two’s latest look.

“Styling is perfection. You were always my fav destiny’s child.”

“Toya!!!!! these looks are Everything.”

“Caught up honey you ahead of the game.”

“@letoyaluckett what did we do to you lady!!?? Why are you keeping your boots on our necks!??”

“Can you give us a moment to breathe ma’am… Geeze.”

Among the previous remarks, others mentioned that Luckett’s latest photo could be mistaken as an album cover.

One Instagram user wrote, while asking the singer to release new music and choose one of the many looks she shared in the past to be a cover, “One of these gotta be a single or album cover at some point, LeToya! It’s about time you feed us.” Another said, “Looks like an album cover.”

Luckett, who has been in the music industry since the 1990s following her stint in Destiny’s Child, released her last studio album “Back to Life” in 2017. Since then, no additional details regarding Luckett’s music have been made public.