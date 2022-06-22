‘13 Years No Loyalty. No Integrity.’: T.I Slams VH1 for Pulling the Plug on ‘Family Hustle’ Shows Amid Sexual Misconduct Accusations

Reality television fans are not alone in wishing there were new episodes of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” airing on television. Even T.I. himself wishes things played out differently in his relationship with VH1 network, which also served as the home to “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.”

Sharing a meme that read, “I wish TI Family Hustle still came on,” and was accompanied by his song “F—k Em,” the rapper unleashed his disappointment in VH1’s decision to not move forward with filming.

T.I. and Tiny Harris Photo:@troubleman31/Instagram

“VH1 13 years no loyalty. No integrity. Just jumped to conclusions. False accusations. No apology. No accountability. No closure,” the Atalanta rapper wrote.

“In the name of protecting women…while unfairly, without due process…Subsequently punishing women??? No problem,” he continued. As T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris were hit with claims of sex trafficking, drugging and coercing women to engage in sexual acts, the plug was pulled on the show.

At the time, it was believed the couple and MTV Entertainment mutually agreed to pause production on the series that was in its fourth season, until the troubling matters were sorted. T.I.’s post suggests otherwise. Now, a year later, it seems as though the couple’s run of successful reality shows on VH1 is over for good.

“We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials,” an MTV Entertainment spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information,” said an MTV Entertainment spokesperson in a released statement. Further public announcements about the show were not made.

Fans of T.I and the show still believe the couple was wronged by the network.

“Wow. People come up with anything to stop a show.”

“This was a positive black show!! The higher ups don’t want that,” commented a fan.

“Should be illegal for platforms to take people down based off allegations without being proven guilty.”

New haven for no-holds barred reality TV programming, Zeus Network, also joined the conversation. Lemuel Plummer, Zeus Network’s founder and CEO, commented on the post, “I just text you…let me know! @thezeusnetwork is ready.” Fans of the defunct family reality show who noticed the comment jumped at the opportunity to show support for the proposition.

“This would be such a great idea and would add great value to Zeus network showcasing a positive Black American family,” commented one fan.

Another person wrote, “Oooo s—t now I would get my moneys worth monthly. I lived for their show,” and “GET YO HUSTLE G.”

The rapper turned novice standup comedian obviously has a sore spot when it comes to the sexual assault accusations. This past April, the rapper had a verbal sparring with comedian Lauren Knight at an Atlanta comedy club and online, when she made mention of the claims.

The two would later talk things over and make amends.