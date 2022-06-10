”It Kinda Worked Out For Apryl’: Omarion Capitalizes on Being the ‘Unbothered’ King with New Business Venture, Fans Bring Up His Ex Apryl Jones 

Fans gave Omarion the nickname “Unbothered King” years ago when the singer showed little to no emotion after his ex and the mother of his two children, Apryl Jones, dated his B2K bandmate, Lil Fizz. Apryl and Lil Fizz reportedly dated as early as 2018, and would ultimately break up in 2020.

Since then, Omarion has found a new way to capitalize on the nickname by creating a self-help book, “Unbothered: The Power of Choosing Joy.” The book is filled with personal stories detailing Omarion’s spiritual journey and the exercises he’s incorporated over the years to maintain his unbothered demeanor.

Omarion reveals he’s releasing a book titled “Unbothered The Power of Choosing Joy” in September. Photo:@omarion/Instagram

The 37-year-old revealed the news on his Instagram page on June 9 by sharing a personal video. He said, while showing off the book, “Brightest moments and greetings to all. What’s up? I know you see it. Yes, I’ve been working on this. I am so excited to present this to you all. Okay, when you’re speaking about Omarion now go ahead and add author to the conversation, Okay. Amongst the other hyphens. Yes. ‘Unbothered: The Power of Choosing Joy. “

While disclosing the book’s content, he added, “Joy being the feeling of great pleasure and happiness. Don’t we all deserve happiness? Yes, we do. Journal prompts, mantras, breathing exercises. I give you all my keys. I give you all my gems to help you and further you on your journey to wholeness. It’s on the way. Make sure you pre-order and follow me on all my socials so y’all can stay updated.”

As the clip made its rounds on social media blog sites, including The Neighborhood Talk, many fans brought up Omarion’s ex Apryl Jones and their past relationship.

“Yoo I swear he be low key throwing hella shade see this what Apryl be talking bout now I know he is particularly part of the problem.”

“It kinda worked out for Apryl.”

“After traumatizing Apryl I’m sure he’s unbothered.”

“I just feel like it crazy that everyone says he’s unbothered like even though Apryl did what she did if you watch Love and Hip Hop how he was honestly so crappy to her and no one ever speaks on that it’s weird.”

“I don’t know if I can take his advice considering his ex held back a lot but also cried a lot about dealing with him…but he still fine.”

Among the previous comments, others congratulated Omarion on his latest business venture. One wrote, “This is major! Sooo proud of you! Congratulations!” Another said, “Congratulations Omari! Can’t wait to read it! You deserve every blessing coming your way!!”

“Unbothered: The Power of Choosing Joy” will hit stores on Sept. 13.