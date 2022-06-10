‘Caresha Be Careful’: Fans Issues Warning to Yung Miami After Yung Joc Shares Personal Details About Diddy and Cassie’s Relationship That Involved a Shaved Head

Rapper turned-radio host Yung Joc shared a few stories about his time in the music industry during a recent interview with Vlad TV. He claims he was present at a nightclub when music mogul Sean “Diddy Combs requested R&B singer Cassie to shave the side of her head. Diddy and Cassie were in an on-again, off-again relationship for 11 years before things ended for good in October 2018.

“Me and Cassie sitting next to each other. My wife right here. Cassie right here,” the “Love & Hip Hop” star recalled. “That n—a jumped off the bar and said, ‘Yo, Cassie, tomorrow … I want you to shave the side of your head.”

Cassie (center), Sean “Diddy” Combs (right) and guest (left) (Photo by Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage)

He said he looked around confused, wondering, “What the f–k kind of request is that?… So when I look up there, it’s a white woman … the side of her head shaved, my n—a, and the b—h look good with it.”

The “It’s Going Down” artist said he then asked Cassie if she would shave the side of her head and she responded, “Well, I mean, whatever Sean wants I’m gonna do.” He got confirmation days later after Cassie sent him a photo of her now-iconic hairdo.

The story circulated online and made it on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page, where fans in the comments shared their hilarious responses. Some felt Diddy’s request for Cassie’s hair was “controlling” and sent a warning message to his rumored bae, Yung Miami, born Caresha Brownlee. It’s unclear exactly what the status of their relationship is but two have been spotted out together at events and coupled up at parties.

Diddy and Yung Miami. (Photo: @yungmiami/Instagram)

And more recently, the City Girls’ rapper teased her new show “Caresha Please” on Diddy’s Revolt network with the “Victory” rapper as her first guest.

“I believe it. Diddy always got some weird-ass request.”

“That’s sad…Tbh. Diddy is controlling asf.”

“Hmmmm I just knew he gives controlling vibes. Caresha be careful.”

“Chile Caresha, a whole diff type of girl. Diddy know better.”

“Caresha would never. She would have Diddy rocking a man lace before she be that crazy. @yungmiami305.”

One individual questioned the time and place Diddy made his request, including one who said, “Why in the middle of the club tho?” A few believe they could take notes from Diddy’s branding skills regarding Cassie’s signature half-shaved head look in 2009.

“Diddy is great at marketing. Cassie was that girl when she had the sides shaved,” wrote one person. “That was her signature for a while.”

Another said, “Poor Cassie. Her half-shaved era was trendsetting.” One individual jokingly added, “Joc always telling somebody business.”

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 20: Singer Cassie attends the Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Birthday Celebration Presented by Ciroc Vodka at The Grand Ballroom at The Plaza Hotel on November 20, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Bad Boy Entertainment)

Fans defended Cassie and blasted Yung Joc for bringing up this Diddy-related story a decade later. But no one can deny that the former Bad Boy beauty became the center of attention after shaving the sides of her head. The sophisticated look birthed a phenomenon of women confidently wearing shaved hairstyles, including Rihanna, Mel B, Miley Cyrus, and more. Within months of her breakup with Diddy, the “ME& U’ vocalist began dating her now-husband, personal trainer Alex Fine, whom she shares two kids with.

One person said, “I mean it looked good on her but I’m so glad she got out from under Diddy. She’s thriving and living her best life now.”

Another wrote, “She was young, in love & under his spell. She finally got away 10 years later. Now she’s happily married w/ kids!!”

A third commentator said, “That lady is happy in a whole marriage. Why is he bringing this up?”