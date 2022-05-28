‘He’s Looking Like ‘I’m Just Here So I Won’t Get Fined’ ‘: Tia Mowry and Husband Cory Hardrict Share Their Latest At-Home ‘Shenanigans’ Video, Fans React

Last month, Tia Mowry shared an Instagram reel of herself and husband Cory Hardrict, but fans zoomed in on her husband’s facial expressions. Now the married actors are back with another video of their latest at home “shenanigans.”

On Thursday, May 26, the “Family Reunion” star shared behind-the-scenes footage of the pair dressed in separate orange and denim looks, preparing to make the reel she originally shared in April. In the new video, the duo struggled to shoot transitions due to Mowry’s hysterical laugh and Cory’s failed attempts to keep a serious face.

Married actors Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict pose with their son, Cree, and daughter, Cairo. (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram.)

“You guys have been asking for weeks what we were laughing at during the last video with @coryhardrict, and today I’m spilling it all!!!”” Mowry captioned the Instagram video. “Sorry Mr. Hardrict. PS, thanks for dealing with my shenanigans. He’s so chill you guys! That’s why I love him.”

The couple’s children, son Cree, and, daughter Cairo, were not involved in the making of this particular video. Fans in the comments described Cory as the “chill” husband who supports his wife’s daily “shenanigans.”

“I get it lol husbands be so over us,” said one person, while another wrote, “He is so chill lmaoooo and you’re constantly dying of laughter and all he can do is wait ’til you calm down lol.”

Another observer noticed, “Cory just vibing, while you do your thing. I love it.” Meanwhile, a fourth social media user said, “He’s looking like “I’m just here so I won’t get fined.”

A handful mentioned how much Cory and Cairo, who turned four earlier this month, favor each other. One person said, “‘Definitely see Cairo in him.” Another Instagram user said, “Ok so baby girl gets her chill vibe from him.”

One individual noted Hardrict’s latest acting role in the CW spinoff “All American: Homecoming,” where he plays football coach Marcus Turner. That person wrote, “Low key, all I see is coach Marcus in this video right now.”

Coach Marcus smiling is all I needed to see🥺 #AllAmericanHomecoming pic.twitter.com/u7yMdMCp5t — Knyah Patton (@KnyahPatton) May 24, 2022

Many couldn’t get enough of Mowry’s contagious laugh, including one person who said, “Tia be tickling the hell out of herself.” Another added, “It’s Cory’s bewildered willingness to comply while Tia is having the time of her life bursting out with that infectious laugh of hers.”

Others said Tia and Cory are their “favorite couple” and complimented their ability to create “balance” in their marriage between their husband and wife “shenanigans” and other fun family moments with the kids.

“Cory is like a Gen X trying to do the social media thing….lol… He’s like ‘what I do wrong.’…Tia is all in trying to teach him… I love how you guys balance each other…it’s hilarious.”

“It’s like y’all are the definition of opposites attract. You’re bubbly and he’s mellow lol love you two!!”

“I just love them!!!!! I literally watched this about five times back to back laughing!!!”