‘The Body Is Giving’: Keyshia Cole Causes a Frenzy on Social Media After Sharing This Bikini Photo

Keyshia Cole‘s body became a topic of conversation on May 24, after the singer uploaded a new bikini photo.

In the Instagram post, Cole, who is wearing an animal print two-piece swimsuit accessorized with several jewelry pieces, was seen posing near a pool.

Keyshia Cole shows off her tiny figure in a new bikini post. Photo:@keyshiacole/Instagram

In addition to the image, Cole expressed in the caption that she plans on getting a six-pack. Without disclosing the workout methods or diet habits she will use to achieve her body goals, Cole wrote, “Focus on the goal. I’m going to get that 6 Pack I’ve always wanted… I won’t stop until I do I believe I can do it..”

As fans viewed the upload, many raved over the 40-year-old’s physique.

“YOU BETTER SHOW THEM WHO KEYSHIA COLE IS!”

“Yaaasssssss keyshia the body is giving!!!”

“Damn Keyshia looking fine as hell blessings Queen.”

“Wooooooow!!!! Keyshia u look GOOD.”

“Yesssss ma’m! Keep applying that pressure Queen.”

Among the previous remarks, others offered words of encouragement to the “Heaven Sent” vocalist in on her goals toward getting a six-pack. One wrote, “Oh you on your way mama…. Keep working hard because it’s showing on youuuuu….. Looking good by the way…..”

Another said, “I believe in you. Libra Gang, Stay Focused and God Bless.” While expressing to Cole that she is beautiful as she is, a third Instagram user wrote, “You can do anything you put your mind to, but you are absolutely beautiful just the way you are!”

This post comes days after the mother of two shared yet another bikini upload. In this one, Cole is wearing a pink high-waisted suit as she seductively poses in various places at the pool.

She captioned the photos, “Please excuse baby gut ….. I’m working it off as we speak #YoungOG#BoyMom#PoolVibes.”