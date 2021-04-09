Keyshia Cole Says She’s Getting Ready for Baecation, Fans Want to Know ‘Who Is Yo Boo’

Keyshia Cole still has not identified who her new boo is, but it looks like they are already going on vacation together.

On April 8, she uploaded a video that shows how she’s exercising so she can get her body right for her trip. In the caption she wrote, “Getting ready for BaeCation🌊 .” Thanking her older son Daniel Gibson Jr., she added, “@daniel_gibsonjr has inspired Me to also get in shape!! Thanks boo 💪🏽.” Her 11-year-old son is getting in shape as well. Most of his more recent Instagram pictures and videos show him working out with a friend.

Keyshia Cole. (Photo: @keyshiacole/Instagram)

Just like so many other celebrities, Cole has opted to keep her man all to herself by keeping him a secret from the world. It is not clear how long she and her mystery guy have been an item, but she basically confirmed on April 6 that she was in a relationship. She posted multiple pictures and videos of them holding hands and of him showing off his outfit, all while keeping his face hidden.

Fans who are seemingly just catching on that Cole has a new boyfriend are wondering who he is. One jealous fan said, “i’m not finna play with you mane who is yo boo🙄.” Another fan cheered Cole on, saying, “Y’all heard her Baecation okayyy Keyshia ..❤️.”

Before shocking her fans with the news that she’s in a relationship, Cole broke their hearts last month after she revealed that she will be retiring from music after her eighth studio album drops. Her reason for retiring is “[her] children.” As for the album, she has yet to announce a release date, but she dropped a single called “I Don’t Want To Be In Love” in February to tide hopeful fans over until she completes her project.

Reassuring her supporters that the album was still coming despite her retirement plans, she responded to one fan who asked if she was no longer releasing it. She tweeted, “No. I’m already contracted to do so, I wouldn’t do that to @BMG,myself, or my fans. But I’m gonna have to move at my pace with this one #Album8.”