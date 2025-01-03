‘Grown Woman Still Acting Like This’: Keyshia Cole Exposes Bare Chest In See-Through Top as Outraged Fans Beg Singer to Act Her Age

Keyshia Cole just can’t seem to catch a break these days.

After months of being criticized for dating 25-year-old rapper Hunxho, Cole, who is 43, is now being shunned for not wearing what fans consider to be age-appropriate clothing.

In a video reposted on Jan. 2 by an X user, the “Heaven Sent” singer was seen out dancing to Chris Brown’s “Back To Sleep” while wearing a silver and sparkly mesh outfit. It’s not clear what club the mother of two was at, but she did host R&B singer Tank’s birthday party in Miami on New Year’s Eve.

The outfit, seen in the clip, featured a sheer long-sleeve top covered completely with silver rhinestones.

Keyshia Cole gets slammed by fans for showing off her breasts in see-through top. (Photo: @keyshiacole/Instagram)

Her lower half wasn’t captured in the video, but fans could clearly see her entire breasts in the shirt. She had no bra on, and the only thing she had were nipple pasties that covered her areolas.

Many seem to have a problem with Cole’s see-through wardrobe choice and not wearing much clothes up underneath to cover her body.

On the Jasmine Brand’s page, one person said, “I’m confused…. How are you “too old” to look good? If you still got it, flaunt it.”

Playing devil’s advocate, another person compared her to Beyoncé, who, at 43, is also known to wear sexy attire. They said, “Beyonce literally older and has worn similar things but yall love it.”

Receiving mixed reviews, the former “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood” star had some people who supported her outfit of choice.

But other fans were not trying to hear it. On X, a critic said, “Grown woman still acting like this for attention at her age, explains why she let that YN finesse her so easy lol.”

This person was referring to Cole’s relationship with Atlanta rapper Hunxho which has been very rocky from the start despite going public this past April.

A Memphis rapper by the name of Gloss Up alleged that she was being blindsided by Hunxho and Cole’s relationship, claiming that they were romantically involved.

Gloss Up and Hunxho even put out a song together in May where both rappers get handsy and filmed sultry scenes together in a bathtub.

For her 43rd birthday in October, Hunxho surprised Cole with a pink Maybach truck and a custom diamond watch.

Fast forward to November, the “Love” singer made a post claiming she was “single af,” and a couple of weeks later, fans speculated she was still heartbroken after a clip went viral of her crying while singing “I Remember” on stage.

But the two have since linked back up and were singing “You Complete Me” in a vehicle together a month ago. So, it looks like things are all good in Cole’s world for now.