‘Body is Crazy’: Ciara Blows Fans Away with Skimpy Cutout Dress

Singer Ciara Wilson rocked a sexy black mini dress by LaQuan Smith for a Sports Illustrated soirée at the Hard Rock Café in New York City on May 19, and her fans took note. The event was to launch the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover, which features the “Never Ever” singer.

The 36-year-old’s sexy dress featured a turtleneck collar with several cutouts. She paired the dress with black open-toe ankle-strap high heels. The “Level Up” singer was styled by Kollin Carter and was accompanied to the event by her husband, NFL star Russell Wilson, who rocked an all-black Nike tracksuit with black Nike sneakers and a pair of shades.

The singer shared some pictures from the Sports Illustrated launch party on her Instagram page and captioned the post, “My Type A Party Is A SI Cover Party,” followed by a heart emoji.

May 19, 2022 — Ciara shares pictures from the 2022 Sports Illustrated Launch Party in New York City. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

Fans loved the pictures and replied to the post in the comments section on Instagram.

“Legs for days,” said one fan. Another fan commented, “Wow body is crazy.”

One Instagram user noted they appreciated seeing the couple dressed up for a night out. “Never gets old seeing this brotha & sista. Bright light always!!!”

Another fan gave enthusiastic approval to Ciara’s dress. “Body! Yesssssss! Natural look so beautiful. Wear that dress @ciara.” One fan said that Ciara’s husband was the luckiest man alive. “Wow! He’s the luckiest man alive!” Several more fans dropped fire emojis under the post to signal their approval.

“I die for the dress, not mad at the body either,” added another fan.

“Y’all look too good perfect matching fits [applaud emoji]. Wow.”

While on the red carpet, the singer congratulated Rihanna for giving birth to a baby boy on May 13.

“I haven’t spoken to her but I’m excited for Riri,” she said. “I mean I remember meeting her years ago, like just was she was just getting going and I was in my early stages too, and it’s amazing how all of us women have blossomed, and we’re like living our lives. It’s just so beautiful and powerful and she’d been killing it.”

She went on to say how happy she was for Rihanna. “Any woman that gets a chance to have a baby, you know in that moment it’s a very special time. It’s going to be game changing and I’m happy for her.”

The “Paint it, Black” singer also performed at the event. Ciara told a reporter that when she learned she would be on the cover of Sports Illustrated, her husband was the first person she told. “Dreams really do come true,” she said.