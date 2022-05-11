‘Listen to That Pure Happiness’: Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome a New Addition to the Family and Fans are Swooning Over the Surprise 

Russell Wilson sure knows the way to Ciara‘s heart.

The football player surprised his wife of almost six years with the gift of a puppy while celebrating Mother’s Day. Ciara revealed the news on her Instagram page on May 9.

Ciara announced that her husband Russell Wilson gave her a dog for Mother’s Day. Photo:@ciara/Instagram

In the post, the “Level Up” singer is seen gleefully showing off her new pet as Russell records the video. Ciara says, “I got a puppy.” When Russell asked Ciara to reveal their latest addition’s name, she replied, “Her name is Bronco. Say hi, say hi, Bronco.” The mother of three ended the video by raving over Bronco. She said, “Say hi guys; that’s a cute girl.”

Bronco was named after Russell’s current football team, the Denver Broncos. Alongside the recording, Ciara expressed in the caption how this gift was the sweetest surprise. She wrote, “Meet.. BRONCO. The kids call her Bronco Love Brownie. The sweetest surprise. I love you baby @DangeRussWilson #MothersDay.”

As fans viewed the post, many brought up Ciara’s excited reaction. The comments focused on the tone of her voice to her excessive smiling.

“Listen that pure happiness and I LOVE IT.”

“Awww it’s the gentleness in her voice that lets you know she has a soft place to land with that man.”

“Your smile has been there since you’ve met him I haven’t seen you serious not once it’s so beautiful I love this for every woman.”

“Cici looks so happy with her new fur baby… love this.”

“Look at Cici smiling like a child.”

That same day, Ciara disclosed in a now-deleted Instagram story why she considered that moment of welcoming a new pet into her home bittersweet.

While sharing a throwback picture of her late dog Tyson laying on her pregnant belly, she said, “Losing Tyson was hard. I had him for almost 17 years. He will always be in our hearts.”