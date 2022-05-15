‘You Don’t Think I Know I Messed Up?’: Shaquille O’Neal Reflects on Marriage with Shaunie O’Neal, Shares Kind Words About Her Fiancé 

After a nearly two-decade-long career in the NBA, fans are being introduced to a different side of the four-time championship player Shaquille O’Neal. The former Los Angeles Lakers star is now spending his days commenting on the sport that made him a household name and revealing aspects of his personal life rarely highlighted, including his divorce from his soon-to-be-remarried ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal.

Sports journalist Taylor Rooks recently sat down with the 50-year-old entrepreneur for an in-depth conversation on various topics surrounding the former ballplayer. She asked him about his statement about refraining from showing emotions under stressful situations. She also asked him whether he felt his sleepless nights were triggered by issues he hadn’t resolved emotionally.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 22: Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal looks on during the second quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on April 22, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“Because when you’re real, you realize when you messed. I live in a thirty-thousand-square foot house by myself. You don’t think I know I messed up?” Shaq said, seemingly agreeing to the comment. “My wife was fine as hell,” he said of the former “Basketball Wives” star. “I had it. My babies are beautiful — I’m in there by myself. I messed up.”

He continued, “It’s the ones that don’t know when they mess up, is the ones that don’t ever make it. I messed up, and you live with it.”

Fans on social media applauded Shaq for his maturity in admitting his wrongs, including on-air personality Scottie Beam, who quoted the NBA greay, writing, “‘I live in a 30 thousand square foot house by myself. You don’t think I know I messed up?’ – Shaq,” before adding, “Sh-t.”

Another person commented, “Some men don’t how good they had it until they old and washed up. Now he wanna get his life together. He got that [money emoji], so he still probably got a chance at love but it may not be the love he wanted.”

“Some things are more important than fame & money…”

Shaq and Shaunie tied the knot in December 2002, but after nearly 14 years together the pair called it quits after Shaq filed for divorce. After an effort to work things out, the pair ultimately split for good in November 2009 when Shaunie filed for divorce.

Both parties have since moved on to different relationships, with Shaunie soon to be marrying her fiancé, Pastor Keion Henderson, whom Shaq described as “a fine gentleman” and “I hope he treats her like she’s supposed to be treated. ”