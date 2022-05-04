Shaunie O’Neal Is Returning to ‘Basketball Wives’ and Reportedly Has Landed Spinoff Show with Fiancé Pastor Keion Henderson 

Almost two weeks ago, details regarding the upcoming season of “Basketball Wives“ were released. They included a jammed-packed trailer that featured recurring cast members like Jennifer Williams, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, and other former stars of the show.

Since then, more news has come to light. The Jasmine Brand reported on May 2 that “BBW” executive producer Shaunie O’Neal will not only make an appearance in season 10, but she has also landed a spinoff wedding special alongside her fiancé, Pastor Keion Henderson.

Shaunie O’Neal reportedly lands a “Basketball Wive” wedding special which will included her fiancé Pastor Keion Henderson. (Photo: @pastorkeion/Instagram)

The outlet reported that the limited series will be broadcast on VH1 and include some women from “BBW” as part of O’Neal’s bridal party. The Jasmine Brand also states that this would be marked as the first “Basketball Wives” wedding special to air on the channel.

VH1 offered former “BBW” star Evelyn Lozada her own spinoff in 2012 with her then-fiancé Chad Johnson. The eight-episode special followed the pair as they prepped for their big day. The series was ultimately canned after news about Johnson’s domestic violence incident with Lozada broke.

O’Neal’s wedding special comes months after she and Henderson announced they were engaged. The couple, who began dating in 2020, shared details of the proposal with People magazine. The engagement started last year on Nov. 11. Henderson disclosed in a video why the date was significant to the pair.

As he looked down at O’Neal, the pastor said, “Every day, you and I either call each other or text each other at 11:11 and we say that we love each other.”

He added, “And so I thought today, that on 11:11 at 11/11 I would do something that’ll make you know that I love you more than you love me.”

No additional details about O’Neal’s purported spinoff have been made public.