‘They Could do That but I Wouldn’t do That’: Shaquille O’Neal Opens Up About Why He Vows to Never Embarrass His Exes, Shaunie O’Neal and Arnetta Yardbourgh, on Social Media

In today’s society, it’s not unheard of to see couples and exes blast each other on social media, but some have decided to keep their business private.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is one of those people. Although he is no longer with the mothers of his children, his ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal, and Arnetta Yardbourgh, who is his ex-girlfriend, O’Neal has decided to not put their business out on social media even when he may be at odds with either of them.

Shaquille O’Neal and wife Shaunie attend the FedEx Orange Bowl National Championship at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida on January 4, 2005. (Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage)

During his recent guest appearance on “The Big Podcast,” the former Lakers player was asked about his co-parenting situation and how he doesn’t “have those type of issues” blasted on social media like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. He responded, “It’s not about having issues. It’s just, I run my life on the PPL principles. You protect, you provide, and you love. Even if we’re fighting I’m not going to embarrass her amongst the world. Even if we’re in an argument, no. Hell no.”

O’Neal clarified that he wasn’t necessarily expecting Shaunie and Arnetta to react the same way if they were quarreling with him. “If they felt a certain way and they wanted to do that, I understand they could do that but I wouldn’t do that.” Arnetta and O’Neal have one child together while he and Shaunie have five.

The podcast circled the conversation back to West and the negative narratives that are put out about him in the media in regards to his being portrayed as “crazy.” However, O’Neal says he doesn’t sympathize with West because he believes the narratives are created because the “Jesus Walks” rapper runs to social media with his personal life problems.

“That’s what happens when you put all your business on social media,” he said. “So I don’t want to hear it now. Don’t try and clean it up now because you started it. When you give your information to a million people, you gon’ have a million different meta babies come out on what they thought. So I don’t want to hear ‘It’s a narrative.’ That’s the narrative that you’re putting out.”

He added, “If you got problems, keep your problems where they’re at. I don’t want to hear that and I don’t feel sorry for all these people getting on social media.”

