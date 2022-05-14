‘She’s a Little Extreme’: Lori Harvey Sparks Debate with Workout Routine After Revealing She Gained 15 pounds When She Began Dating Michael B. Jordan 

Model Lori Harvey appeased fans who’d asked her how she got her body into such great shape with a video on TikTok on May 13. Harvey also revealed that she’d gained 15 pounds after she started dating “Black Panther” actor Michael B. Jordan.

Harvey told her fans that she’d lost weight with a low-calorie diet that included meat and vegetables. She also incorporated cardiovascular exercise into her routine and stays in shape with Pilates.

“So, when Mike and I got together, I gained like, 15 pounds of relationship weight,” she revealed. “And it was horrible. None of my clothes fit…So, I’ve been consistently doing Pilates for like the last year. I’ve done it for a few years, but I’ve been really consistent the last year.”

The model added that for the first few months, she exercised almost daily and on occasion exercised twice in one day.

“When I was trying to drop weight, I was working out like five, six times a week and I would even do, like, for the first month and a half, I think I did two-a-days. So, what I would do was, I was in a calorie deficit I think I was maybe consuming like 1200 calories in a day max and I wasn’t on like a specific eating regimen I just was trying to do like meat and veggies and like minimal carbs.”

She went on to say that she would go to the gym and run on the treadmill for 30 minutes after her Pilates class or go hiking. The model also replied to several comments on TikTok.

“Before y’all start your s—t this is what worked for me and MY body,” warned the model. “Everyone is different so tailor your needs to meet your goals.”

Harvey responded after one TikTok user noted Harvey called her boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan, “Mike.”

“Imagine casually calling theee Michael B Jordan ‘Mike,’” wrote the TikTok user. Harvey replied, “Girl you want me to call him by his full name?!”

Writer Tammie Teclemariam shared the video on Twitter, and users on the platform began to debate Harvey’s exercise regimen. “Starting to think I will never have lori harvey’s body…”

One Twitter user seemed irritated by Harvey’s declaration and suggested Harvey’s fitness routine isn’t realistic for the average person.

“Imma piss some of y’all off but idc…Lori Harvey can do this because she doesn’t have a job. She lives a life of leisure and luxury of course she has the time to dedicate to do this.”

“Like someone else mentioned, her 24 hrs are not the same as my 24 hours. You think she’s making her own meals? Cleaning her own house? Washing her own clothes? Cooking for her kids? Doin her own grocery shopping? No one is making excuses but she has more time than the avg person.”

Other fans argued that Harvey’s routine is possible for a hard-working individual and noted that it was possible to tailor her tips to their own needs.

“I disagree. Two-a-days are very possible for people who don’t live a life of leisure and luxury,” they wrote. “30 minutes of fasted cardio in the early morning. One hour of resistance training in the late evening. Meal prep for the week. Not hard.”

“Well she’s a little extreme (that’s why she looks so good) but you can modify it. You could get up and do Pilates, providing you have a machine, & go to work. A few times a week after work, go for a run or go skating, my preference,” replied another.

“True, I was just saying that just because someone may not be able to do her exact regimen doesn’t mean they can’t lose weight,” replied another Twitter user. “There’s other options that can fit people’s lifestyle better.”