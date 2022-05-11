‘Embarrassed and Disappointed’: Garcelle Beauvais Recounts ‘Appalling’ Encounter with Whoopi Goldberg and Being Kicked by Rosie Perez for ‘Talking Too Much’ 

Garcelle Beauvais seems to be shielding no one’s reputation when sharing her truths.

The actress, best known for starring on “The Jamie Foxx Show,” has been living out her dream of hosting a daytime talk show for two years since joining the ladies of “The Real.” To adoring fans, Beauvais, who today is promoting her new book, “Love Me as I Am,” made a near seamless transition among the diverse group of female co-hosts. However, the same was not true for Beauvais when testing the daytime waters just a few years prior.

Garcelle Beauvais, Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie Perez Photos: @garcelle, @whoopigoldberg, @rosieperez/Instagram.

In 2015, the former model was selected as a guest host for ABC’s “The View” following the departure of co-host Rosie O’Donnell. Seeing the temporary gig as a possible means of making her hosting dreams come to fruition, Beauvais writes in her book that she was looking forward to joining the other hosts for their roundtable talks. Her experience instead was one that left her feeling uninvited, and off put by the likes of Whoopi Goldberg.

“I was shocked and appalled to see how testy Whoopi was with the show’s producers,” Beauvais writes. “I was embarrassed and disappointed, to say the least. It was cringeworthy!” The trailblazer from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” further details how the show carried an “unfriendly and standoffish” energy she was not prepared to encounter. “The atmosphere was so opposite to my friendly nature and definitely not what I had expected or hoped for.”

Beauvais’ concerns of not fitting in with the current hosts was lamented when then co-host Rosie Perez allegedly kicked the actress beneath the table. “It was a shut-the-f—k-up-b–ch, you’re-talking-too-much signal kick!” she writes. Beauvais adds that Perez later attempted to explain her unflattering behavior.

“‘Girl, you know, I just wanted you to know that you needed to be quiet. I thought you were gonna go on too long. You know, we have a system here and we know when the other one is about to talk. So I just wanted to stop you from talking too much,’” writes Beauvais of Perez’s explanation.

“What kind of system is that where grown women kick each other like f–ing mules? Was this a new type of morse code or something? GTFOOH!” Suffice to say, despite feeling she handled herself well on camera, Beauvais knew she would not fit into the energy among the hosts.

As far as harboring hard feelings after her interactions with the show’s hosts goes, Beauvais says there are none. The actress also has no qualms in sharing the anecdote with the public “because it happened! I’m not making this s–t up, you know what I mean?” she said, according to Page Six. “If these stories happened and it’s my memoir, then I’m talking about it. It was unfortunate because I’m still such a fan and even still record the show.”

Beauvais’ candor has made her a fan favorite in reality television, so it’s no surprise she has taken that same approach in her memoir.