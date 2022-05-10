‘Peep Mom’: LeBron’s Daughter Zhuri Shows Off Her Gliding Skills on the Court But Fans Zero In on Savannah’s Dance  

It appears that Savannah and LeBron James‘ daughter Zhuri James isn’t the only dancing machine in the James household.

Zhuri has gone viral in the past for her moves, which included numerous TikTok challenges with her family and clips with her dance instructor.

Savannah James’ daughter Zhuri James’ gliding skills are overshadowed by the 35-year-old’s dance moves. Photo:@wslam and @slam/Instagram

On May 8, both Savannah and Zhuri, who attended what looked like a high school basketball game, jammed along to “Jersey Anniversary.” The Mario Beatz remixed track samples both Hurricane Chris’ “A Bay Bay” and “Anniversary” by Tony! Toni! Toné!.

A sitting Savannah was seen moving her upper body, including her arms and shoulders to the song’s beat as Zhuri showed off her best interpretation of the “A Bay Bay” dance challenge.

The trend involves an individual smoothly gliding their legs to make it appear like they are sliding across the floor. Celebrities like Shaquille O’Neal and Ciara have participated in the challenge.

In addition to the clip, which was jointly shared on the official Instagram pages of Slam magazine and the Women’s edition of Slam, the caption read, “Zhuri is too smooth with it.” As fans viewed the post, many immediately zoomed in on Savannah’s subtle dance.

“Look at savannah tho.”

“Y’all peep @mrs_savannahrj hit the ‘shake that?'”

“Peep mom.”

“It’s @mrs_savannahrjdoing the movement for me.”

Among the previous comments, others pointed out how tall Zhuri was for her age. While predicting the sport Zhuri may play in the future, one wrote, “She already so tall. Maybe she’ll play volleyball.” Another said, “She gone be tall.”

This post comes days after fans expressed how shocked they were over Savannah’s youngest son Bryce James’ height after viewing a photo shared on her Instagram account. In the photo, Savannah’s three children, including Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri James, were seen posing in what appeared to be her closet.

She captioned the post with three red heart emojis.