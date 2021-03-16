‘Loving Her Out Loud’: Pardi Celebrates Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammy Wins, Fans Gush Over Their Relationship

Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine are already serving couple goals. After enjoying a night of winning awards and performing at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14, Megan Thee Stallion celebrated even more over dinner with Fontaine, who also goes by Pardi.

On March 16 the “Backin’ It Up” rapper shared a series of photos of himself and Megan sitting at a dinner table with champagne and cake. In one photo, he and the “Savage” rapper share a kiss, and in the other photos, Megan playfully puts her hand over his mouth. He also sneaked in two solo photos of himself.

Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine (Photo: @pardi/Instagram)

“BIG Ws !!!! .. REALLY AINT HEARING ALL THE OTHER SH-T ❤️🎱📸 @edotxx,” he wrote.

Fans cheered Fontaine on for showing affection for Megan on social media. One person commented, “Loving her out loud.” Someone else gushed over the couple, writing, “Lol! You get on her nerves and she loves it! You can tell! Y’all are so cute together!”

Another person commented, “I wanna kno what u was sayin to her tho,” and plenty of fans shared the same sentiments. One person even tried to make up a possible scenario of what was said. The person wrote, “Pardi: You know once this Dussè kick in you in trouble right Meg: Bae Omg Huusshh **covers his mouth**I recognize that convo anywhere lol 😂 💪🏿😌😈.”

Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion share a kiss. @pardi/Instagram

But Pardi wasn’t the only half of the couple showing the significant other some love. Megan also mentioned her man after the special event. On Twitter, she wrote, “Finna give him this Grammy-winning 😹,” along with a photo of her and him in a Rolls-Royce.

Out of four nominations, Megan won Grammys in the Best Rap Performance category and Best Rap Song category for her song “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé, and won a third for the Best New Artist category. Megan did more than just win Grammys that night, she also performed her Grammy-winning song “Savage,” took to the stage to do her “Body” number, and paired up with Cardi B to perform their hit single “WAP.”

