‘Looking Like a Bag of Money’: Fans Are Raving Over Keyshia Ka’oir’s Latest Attire 

Over the past few weeks, Keyshia Ka’oir has been putting her best foot forward in the name of fashion. One instance occurred in April when she stepped out with her husband, rapper Gucci Mane, to a basketball game.

So it was no surprise that Ka’oir came dressed to impress on May 3 as she escorted her husband to a Boston Celtics game. In the post shared on Ka’oir’s Instagram account, the entrepreneur was seen rocking an all-green ensemble, including a trench coat, crop top, pants, and a Birkin bag.

Keyshia Ka’oir stuns fans after debuting a new look consisting of an all green attire. Photo:@keyshiakaoir/Instagram

The green theme was appropriate for the game in Boston’s TD Garden arena, where the Celtics were wearing uniforms of the same color as they beat the Milwaukee Bucks 109-86 to even their Eastern Conference semifinal NBA playoffs series at 1-1.

In a 2-for-1 fashion video upload, Ka’oir was seen posing for the camera as she showed off her tiny figure. Alongside the post, the 37-year-old wrote, “ion pop out much but when I do y’all b–h can’t do nothin wit me.”

As fans viewed Ka’oir’s recordings, many flooded her comment section with compliments. One individual went as far as to call her a “trendsetter.”

“My favorite all time color, you look absolutely stunning.”

“Lookin like a bag of MONEY.”

“Trendsetter always ..the girls don’t give you enough props you definitely the blueprint.”

“In my opinion… this is the absolute best look I have ever seen from you. I love it.”

“Yes Mrs Davis Yes!!!! Your foot is applying too much pressure on their necks, let them up for a little air my darling.”

In addition to the positive response, others mentioned Ka’oir’s body. One wrote, “It’s the body for me, baby! IKTR.” Another stated, “Petite figure!! Killin it Boo.” A third Instagram user said while pointing out Ka’oir’s waist, “It’s giving what waist.”

In the past, Ka’oir has given her fans insight into how she’s maintained her figure. Alongside incorporating more fruits and vegetables into her diet, she also shared a video in 2020 showcasing the various at-home workouts she was doing.

The list included pushups and barbell exercises.