‘This Lady Ain’t Got No Waist’: Keyshia Ka’oir’s Tiny Physique Steals the Show In a Fashion Post with Gucci Mane

Keyshia Ka’oir has found ways over the years to captivate fans’ attention, from showing off her luxurious items, including clothes, bags, cars and jewelry, to giving her followers a glimpse into her personal life.

Things were no different on April 3, after the entrepreneur shared a fashion post with her husband, rapper Gucci Mane.

Keyshia Ka’oir’s fashion post with husband Gucci Mane gets sidetracked after fans zoom in on the model’s snatched waist. Photo:@keyshiakaoir/Instagram

In the Instagram upload, Ka’oir, who wore a form-fitting black bodysuit accessorized with a Birkin bag, black thigh-high boots, sunglasses and jewelry pieces, was seen posing alongside Gucci as the pair attended the Atlanta Hawks game.

In addition to the post, Ka’oir shared the caption alongside a blood drop emoji, “Look but don’t touch, MF think twice #TheWopsters.”

As fans viewed Ka’oir’s photos, many bypassed the star’s original message and solely focused on her tiny waist. One individual went as far as to point out that Ka’oir has the “best body in the game.”

“This lady ain’t got no waist”

“Body of a goddess Mrs.Davis.”

“CHILE LET ME DRINK THIS TEA LOOK AT THAT WAIST.”

“Keyshia looking like a whole body snatcher. WHAT WAIST? She’s my absolute favorite forever.”

“Key got the best body in the game hands down!”

Among the previous remarks, others raved over the couple’s outfit. One wrote, “You ain’t even have to do them like that.” Another said, “Mr. and Mrs. D R I P.” A third Instagram user posted, “Best dress couple of all times.”

This post comes weeks after a resurfaced clip that went viral, of Gucci disclosing that money keeps his wife happy. In the recording shared on March 26 on Worldstar, Gucci told Big Boy during his appearance on Big Boy TV, “It’s all about the money.”

He added, “We have two incomes. My wife is rich as hell. But I feel like, for me, it’s just a personal thing. I would’ve never got married if I wasn’t financially well off. Since I was little, I was like I want to be rich, and I want to be married. If you ain’t got no money, then why would you want to be married. I never wanted to be broke and married.”