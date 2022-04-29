‘Sheree’s Ate the House Down’: Taglines for ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Are Revealed And Fans Choose Their Favorite

The taglines for Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” have been revealed, and “RHOA” fans on social media were quick to give their opinions on which ones they liked and which ones they didn’t.

The Season 14 “RHOA” cast includes veterans Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton and Drew Sidora. The new housewife this season is 37-year-old Olympic track and field gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 05: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Sheree Whitfield and Sanya Richards-Ross pose backstage at the new play “Thoughts of a Colored Man” on Broadway at The Golden Theater on November 5, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

“#RHOA SEASON 14 TAGLINE DROP,” read the caption. “Which tagline made you literally snap and say YASSS out loud?! Don’t miss the season premiere this Sunday!”

Sheree’s ate the house down pic.twitter.com/nF7kE7paPZ — and what you said was sum bullsh** (@getahobbyjill) April 28, 2022

Burruss’ tagline, “I ain’t never skipped a beat, or a bag,” received praise and ridicule from fans. “Who be approving Kandis taglines? Lmao,” replied one Twitter user. Another fan liked Burruss’ tagline. “I like Kandi’s this season! It’s at least top 3 out of this season..js.”

I like Kandi's this season! It's at least top 3 out of this season.. js — Hillary Green (@HillaryGreen09) April 28, 2022

Many fans thought Whitfield had the best tagline: “Spring, summer or September, I’m the one you always remember.”

“Sheree had the best tagline [fire emojis],” wrote another fan, prompting one Twitter user to reply, “I screamed “YAAASSS SHEREE” right after.”

Sidora’s tagline, “I keep you on the edges of your seat,” was not a fan favorite.

“Who approved Drew’s tagline?” wrote one fan. “bc wow girl please!” Another fan simply replied, “I just…” along with a gif of a child on the ground laughing.

One fan’s opinion of Sidora’s tagline was, “No ma’am,” prompting another fan to reply, “Not Drew no ma’am,” followed by laughing-crying emojis. Another fan agreed. “I love her, but this wasn’t it.”

Hampton’s tagline was also a hit with longtime fans who were happy to see her finally get a peach. “I always had the juice, but now I’ve got the peach.”

Moore’s tagline, “You’re always living in the moment when you are the moment,” also prompted some Twitter chatter. “Yes we all agree that @KenyaMoore is the moment,” replied one user.

Richards-Ross’s tagline is, “I may be a rookie, but this isn’t my first race,” and references her track career as well as her 2013 reality show, “Sanya’s Glam & Gold.”

Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” premieres on May 1 on Bravo.